‘Apple will triple investment, exports in India over coming years’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on meeting CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with PM Narendra Modi and several other ministers, which included Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, during his ongoing visit to India. Cook discussed local manufacturing and exports of iPhones in the country.

In a statement to Reuters, Rajeev Chandrashekhar noted that he is confident the Cupertino-based tech behemoth would benefit a lot from its partnership with India. “I am very confident that this Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs - doubling and tripling over coming years," the minister said.

The minister further took to Twitter and wrote: “It was a delight to meet @tim_cook CEO, @Apple and his team to engage on Apple’s strategic and long-term partnership with and in India’s digital journey.”

He further revealed, “We discussed deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, skilling of youth, expanding app an innovation economy and job creation.”

Also Read: Apple Saket: CEO Tim Cook officially opens the doors to Delhi store; view pics

It was a delight to meet @tim_cook CEO, @Apple and his team to engage on Apple’s strategic and long-term partnership with and in India’s digital journey.



We discussed deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, skilling of youth, expanding app n innovation economy and job… pic.twitter.com/CHrvlO4Aan — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) April 19, 2023

The Apple CEO also met with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit. The two discussed about “deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports, app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women”.

Met with @tim_cook, CEO, Apple. Discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports,

app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship. pic.twitter.com/L7KVPjq8fk — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 19, 2023

Apple manufacture in India

Notably, as per the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Apple created over 1 lakh jobs in the past two years, out of which 70 per cent were taken up by women between the age of 19-24 years. These are the women who are starting their careers, acquiring skills and improving the ease of living for their families.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip April 19, 2023

Apple has ramped up its production in India by tripling the iPhone manufacturing in the country. Apple now manufactures 7 per cent of its total iPhones in India.

iPhone export from India has surged to over $5 billion in FY23. Additionally, India's overall smartphone exports also crossed $10 billion for the first time in a financial year. It was earlier reported that Apple will start manufacturing around 25 per cent of iPhones in India by 2025.

Apple has opened its Apple Saket store in New Delhi today at 10 am. This is the second Apple Store in India after Apple BKC that opened for public on April 18.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Watch: Apple Saket to open for public in New Delhi on April 20: See Pics

Also Read: Snap opens its AI chatbot for all; launches new AI and AR-based features

Watch: IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Key players to watch out for in today's match