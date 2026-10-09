Apple's first touchscreen MacBook Pro, OLED iPad mini launch expected on October 27

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MacBook Pro, M6 Macs: What to expect

The biggest highlight could be a redesigned MacBook Pro, expected to arrive in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. The laptops are reportedly being developed with OLED displays, touchscreen support and a lighter design than current models. They are also expected to feature Dynamic Island, an on-screen interface familiar to iPhone users. Apple has been working on touchscreen MacBooks for several years, making this a notable development for its laptop lineup.

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Apple is also expected to introduce M6-powered Macs, including a 14-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac. These models are reportedly set to retain their existing designs. According to Bloomberg, the company is planning further Mac and iPad launches in the first half of next year.

New iPad mini and Apple's October launch plans

The upcoming iPad mini is expected to feature an OLED display, a front-facing camera repositioned for landscape video calls and a redesigned speaker system. The display upgrade could improve contrast and colour reproduction, while the camera placement may make video calls more convenient.

The reported October 27 launch will follow Apple's October 13 event, which is expected to focus on smart home products. These reportedly include a home hub with a display, an updated HomePod mini and a refreshed Apple TV, with Siri AI features expected to play a role in the company's plans.

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The broader product push comes as CEO John Ternus looks to expand Apple's product lineup and grow revenue from related services. Apple has declined to comment on the reported launch plans.