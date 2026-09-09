Not iPhone Ultra, not iPhone Fold, Apple’s foldable iPhone will be named …

The device is expected to be introduced at Apple’s event tonight, but Gurman reports that it may not go on sale until October. The foldable is also expected to start at $2,000 (approximately ₹1.90 lakh) for the 256GB model, while higher-storage versions could reach around $3,000 (approximately ₹2.84 lakh), making it one of Apple’s most expensive products yet.

iPhone Duo could be the final name

For months, the foldable has been referred to as the iPhone Ultra, including internally at Apple. Gurman had previously reported that people inside the company used the Ultra name, although he had cautioned that this did not necessarily mean it would become the final branding.

Must Read: Apple’s most ambitious iPhone yet? The decade-long road to its $2,000+ foldable

Advertisement

The latest report changes that expectation. Gurman now says Apple is going with iPhone Duo, a name that appears to highlight the phone’s two-screen design. The name had surfaced in speculation earlier, but there was no strong evidence that Apple would use it officially.

$2,000 starting price, October availability

The iPhone Duo is expected to start at $2,000 (approximately ₹1.90 lakh) with 256GB storage, according to Gurman. Higher-capacity versions could push the price to around $3,000 (approximately ₹2.84 lakh). That makes the entry-level model cheaper than some earlier estimates, which had suggested Apple could price the foldable at $2,000-$2,500.

However, you may have to wait beyond the launch event to buy it. Gurman reports that the foldable is not expected to arrive until October at the earliest. Apple is expected to unveil the device alongside its new iPhone lineup tonight, but the company has not officially confirmed the name, price or availability.

Advertisement

For now, iPhone Duo appears to be the name to watch when Apple takes the stage.