Asus launches Vivobook S16 with Snapdragon chip and 45 TOPS performance

Asus has launched Vivobook S16 in a new avatar, with a Qualcomm chip this time, and also announced its upcoming lightweight Chromebook CX15, which is coming to India soon.

Vivobook S16: AI-powered performance with Copilot+

The Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) is a new AI-powered laptop featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor with a 45 TOPS NPU. The device is part of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC lineup and comes with built-in ASUS AI applications such as StoryCube. It is available in Matte Grey and Cool Silver, priced from ₹79,990 on Flipkart and the Asus e-shop.

The Vivobook S16 features a 16-inch FHD+ Lumina OLED display with 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and an 89% screen-to-body ratio.

It weighs 1.74 kg, measures 15.9 mm at its thinnest point, and offers up to 32 hours of battery life. Other features include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and an FHD IR camera with privacy shutter.

Chromebook CX15: Lightweight, durable and affordable

Asus has announced the Chromebook CX15 (CX1505KA), a lightweight 1.59 kg device with ChromeOS, US Military Grade-certified build quality, multiple I/O ports, and an emphasis on portability. It will be from ₹19,990.

According to Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, Asus India, the Vivobook S16 blends intelligent productivity, mobility, and vibrant visuals, catering to students, professionals, and creators. Both devices are available for purchase starting today.