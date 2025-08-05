Get laptops delivered in 10 minutes as Asus partners with Swiggy Instamart

Asus has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to offer its range of consumer and gaming laptops for rapid doorstep delivery across major Indian cities.
Customers in cities such as Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata can now order Asus laptops via Swiggy Instamart and have them delivered within minutes. The product range includes popular models like the Asus Vivobook Go 15, ASUS Vivobook 15, and TUF Gaming F16, with prices starting from ₹33,990.
The collaboration aims to tap into India’s growing quick commerce market, which is gaining popularity among urban tech-savvy shoppers. Last year, Asus also introduced its accessories on quick commerce platforms in partnership with Zepto.
With the new partnership, the Taiwanese giant is looking to cater to the increasing demand for instant delivery services, especially in metro areas where consumers are accustomed to faster fulfilment.
“At ASUS, we’re committed to innovating in alignment with evolving consumer lifestyles, and our association with Swiggy Instamart reflects that vision,” said Arnold Su, Vice-President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India. “By teaming up with Swiggy Instamart and tapping into its extensive network, we’re ensuring that ASUS laptops reach users instantly.”
The following models are currently available for purchase via Swiggy Instamart:
Asus says the initiative sets a new benchmark for accessibility in the technology segment. It aims to meet the increasing consumer demand for high-performance devices and quicker delivery options.
