Asus ROG Phone 7 series is now available for purchase in India; check price, specs, offers and more

Asus launched its ROG Phone 7 gaming smartphone series that includes ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate in India last month at a starting price of Rs 74,999. The two ASUS smartphones are now available for purchase in India. The highlights of Asus ROG Phone 7 series include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 165 Hz Samsung AMOLED Display, AirTrigger for console-like gaming, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Asus ROG Phone 7 series price in India, offers

The 12GB RAM and 256GB variant of the Asus ROG Phone 7 will cost you Rs 74,999. It is available in Phantom Black and Storm White colour variants.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate offers 16GB RAM + 512GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 99,999. It comes in one Storm White colour option.

Both smartphones are now available for purchase on Vijay Sales.

Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specifications

Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a 165Hz refresh rate. The two gaming smartphones are powered by a 3.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU.

Both handsets run on Android 13 with ROG UI and Zen UI. The company claims that the smartphone will get two OS updates and 4 yrs of security updates. Asus ROG Phone 7 and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate come with an IP54 rating. The standard ROG Phone 7 offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage whereas the Ultimate variant offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, both handsets come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP SONY IMX766 main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP macro camera. They come with a 32MP front facing camera.

In terms of battery, both phones house a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

This time, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes with a ROG AeroActive Cooler 7 for a better gaming experience. As per the company, the accessory communicates with the ROG phone 7 through a USB-C connection, and it can significantly lower the temperature of your ROG Phone, especially while gaming.

