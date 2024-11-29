Australia bans social media for under 16s; $32 million fine for social media firms flouting law

Australia has passed a landmark law banning children under the age of 16 from accessing social media, citing the need to protect their mental health. The legislation, approved by Australian lawmakers on Thursday, places the responsibility squarely on social media platforms to prevent underage users from creating accounts. Violations could result in fines of up to AUD 50 million (approximately USD 32.4 million).

The law, set to take effect in 12 months, has sparked heated debate. While it received broad public support—77% of Australians back the measure, according to a YouGov survey—it has drawn criticism from tech companies, which argue the regulations are vague and impractical to implement.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasised the government’s commitment to protecting young Australians, stating, “We want Australian children to have a childhood, and we want parents to know the Government is in their corner. We’re sending a message to social media companies to clean up their act.”

The law does not penalise children or their parents for violating the ban. Instead, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat will be required to take “reasonable steps” to enforce the minimum age requirement. Educational platforms such as YouTube and messaging apps like WhatsApp are exempt from the restrictions.

Although the legislation doesn’t specify how companies should verify users’ ages, it notably avoids requiring government ID uploads. Platforms found non-compliant could face hefty penalties.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, criticised the legislation as “inconsistent and ineffective,” calling for a delay to clarify the “reasonable steps” companies are expected to take. Elon Musk, owner of X, also opposed the law, labelling it “a backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians.”

Australia’s move follows a growing trend of countries exploring tighter age restrictions for social media. Similar proposals are under consideration in Norway and Florida, though the latter has faced legal challenges over free speech concerns.

Social media companies now have a year to adjust to the new rules. While supporters see the law as a necessary step toward addressing the mental health crisis among young people, critics argue that its vague guidelines and enforcement challenges could make implementation difficult.