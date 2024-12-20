Bad news for Amazon Prime users in India: Amazon ends password sharing

Amazon has introduced new password-sharing rules for its Prime members in India. Starting January 2025, Prime members will only be allowed to be signed into a maximum of five devices only. This limit also includes a maximum of two TVs.

The official statement from the company states, “As part of your Prime membership, you and your household are entitled to enjoy Prime Video on up to five devices. Starting January 2025, we are updating our usage terms in India to include up to two TVs as part of your five devices entitlement. You can manage your devices on your Settings page or buy another Prime membership to watch Prime Video on more devices."

Currently, Amazon Prime subscribers can be logged into 10 devices at a time. This list includes phones, laptops, tablets, and TVs. However, with the new rules, this limit will be reduced to five.

The new policy also gives current Amazon Prime members a 30-day period to "remove, and replace, up to 2 existing devices". This means that if you have multiple devices registered on your account, you now have up to 30 days to deregister or delete up to two devices. You can also replace these two devices during this window.

The change comes as a major blow to subscribers who are paying Rs 1,499 annually to avail their Amazon Prime subscription, which not only includes the Prime Video service, but also a plethora of other services like free deliveries, Amazon Music and more.

This move marks Amazon's attempt to curb password sharing, after competing platform Netflix did the same. The latter claims that this move has worked in its favour, driving subscriber growth.

Amazon Prime membership plans in India start at Rs 299 per month, Rs 599 for a quarterly subscription, and Rs 1499 for an annual membership. Additional options include the Annual Prime Lite plan priced at Rs 799 and the Prime Shopping Edition available for Rs 399 per year. After the policy change, which will be applicable in January 2025, membership benefits for Prime Video will include unlimited ad-free streaming and access on up to five devices, with support for up to two TVs.