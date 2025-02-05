BigBasket to deliver Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones in 10 minutes

Just days ahead of the official sale of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Tata-owned BigBasket has announced that it will deliver the S25 series to buyers in 10 minutes. Interested users will be able to order the Galaxy S25 series on BigBasket, which has a starting price of ₹70,999 on BigBasket.

BigBasket will also have the option of no-cost EMIs on purchases, ensuring that interested buyers will be able to pay via installments and get their hands on their preferred devices without having to wait in long queues or pre-book it.

Seshu Kumar Tirumala, Chief Buying and Merchandising officer, BigBasket, said, "With 10-minute delivery of the Samsung S25 series, we are taking a step towards ensuring that premium technology reaches our users faster than ever."

BigBasket currently also delivers iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R, Redmi Note 14, and other recent smartphones, alongside a suite of other electronic items like tablets and laptops.

About Samsung Galaxy S25 series

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is built with a titanium frame and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 for protection. It features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it includes a 200MP wide camera and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Its 5000mAh battery supports up to 65 per cent charge in 30 minutes using a 45W adapter, which is sold separately. The phone also includes AI tools like call transcription and photo assist features, along with security measures with Knox Vault.

The Galaxy S25+ features a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and a 4900mAh battery, while the S25 comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and a 4000mAh battery. Both models have triple-camera setups, led by a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.