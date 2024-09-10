Billionaire goes to space: Elon Musk’s SpaceX launches Polaris Dawn mission for first-ever civilian spacewalk

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission has blasted off carrying four-person crew of civilians who will go for a spacewalk. The goal of this mission is to trek into Earth’s Van Allen radiation belts and conduct the first commercial spacewalk. This privately-funded space mission will last for 5 days. Two unique highlights that Elon Musk pointed out in a post were that it is the “furthest from Earth that humans have been in over half a century” and that it is the “first private spacewalk”.

This mission is operated by SpaceX on the behalf of CEO Jared Isaacman. The billionaire Isaacman is accompanied by Scott Poteet, Sarah Gillis, and Anna Menon. With the spacewalk, the crew will study the effects of space radiation and spaceflight on the human body. In addition to this, they will also conduct over 30 scientific experiments and test Starlink’s laser-based communications system in space.

The multi-day trip isn't bound for a destination like the International Space Station. Instead, it's a free-flying mission that will trace orbits far from Earth. According to Isaacman, the historic event of the spacewalk will take place on the third day of the mission. Notably, Gillis will join Isaacman in the spacewalk while Menon and Poteet will provide assistance from inside the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

As per the official statement, “At approximately 700 kilometers above the Earth, the crew will attempt the first-ever commercial extravehicular activity (EVA) with SpaceX-designed extravehicular activity (EVA) spacesuits, upgraded from the current intravehicular (IVA) suit.”

The crew is set to wear a 3D-printed helmet that has a single visor made of copper and indium-tin oxide to provide protection against micrometeoroids and harsh space environments. It can also monitor oxygen levels and temperature.

The spacesuit is made of stretchable and fireproof material that can withstand extreme temperatures. It also comes with redundant seals and pressure valves as even a single tear in the spacesuit can be life-threatening. The boots are made from heat-retardant material used on the Falcon 9 rocket.