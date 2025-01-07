BluSmart launches its all-electric ride-hailing service in Mumbai

Ride-hailing service Blusmart has launched in Mumbai. The service offers an all-electric fleet. The initial launch covers key routes, including airport rides and rental options, from Goregaon to Bandra, encompassing the bustling Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). BluSmart plans to expand its services to other areas of Mumbai soon.

Blusmart claims to provide several features to travelers, such as no ride cancellations, on-time arrivals, and a CO2 tracker on the app to highlight the environmental benefits.

Co-founder and CEO Anirudh Arun expressed excitement about bringing BluSmart to Mumbai, aiming to complement the city's vibrant lifestyle with sustainability. He said, "Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we are excited to bring the BluSmart experience to Mumbaikars. Our premium all-electric ride-hailing service is tailored to complement Mumbai’s vibrant lifestyle promoting a sustainable future."

Co-founder Punit Goyal emphasized their goal to redefine travel in Mumbai with a reliable and eco-conscious alternative. "Today, we’re introducing BluSmart’s premium, and reliable rides to this iconic city, redefining the way Mumbai travels. We’re excited to welcome everyone to a transformative ride experience that mirrors the city’s energy and spirit," Goyal added.

BluSmart is already available in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and the UAE, with a fleet of over 8,500 electric vehicles. The company claims to have completed more than 22 million rides which has eventually led to reduction of CO2 emissions by 49,000 metric tons. The company also operates an extensive EV charging network with 5,800 stations across 50 hubs in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.

Rides can be booked via the BluSmart app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, offering a convenient and eco-friendly travel option for those heading to the airport, commuting to work, or exploring Mumbai.