ChatGPT app by OpenAI goes global: iPhone app now available in multiple countries; see list

OpenAI's ChatGPT app for iPhones is expanding its availability to more countries, according to an announcement made by the company's CTO, Mira Murati, on Twitter. The app is now accessible in Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Brazil, South Korea, New Zealand, the UK, Nigeria, and Nicaragua. Murati further mentioned that the app would continue its global rollout in the near future, potentially including India, where the AI-powered chatbot has been gaining popularity. However, it should be noted that the ChatGPT app is currently not available for Android devices.

Originally launched as a web version for public use late last year, ChatGPT has quickly become one of the most successful tech launches to date. It surpassed the growth rates of prominent platforms like Instagram and TikTok, reaching an impressive 100 million users within just two months after its public release. Although the platform can be accessed via smartphones through its web version, the experience may not always be seamless. Responding to this demand, OpenAI recently introduced the iOS app version in the United States.

The ChatGPT app provides the same high-performance capabilities as its web counterpart, enabling users to receive conversational responses to complex queries. It can assist with tasks such as editing lengthy articles, reviewing app codes and solving math problems. Users who subscribe to the ChatGPT Plus membership plan, priced at $20 or Rs 1,655 per month, gain access to additional features including plugin support, instant replies, and zero waiting time. Existing Plus members can enjoy these features on the iOS app as well.

The availability of the ChatGPT app in these new countries will greatly benefit users who seek on-the-go access to information. The chatbot supports multiple languages, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

ChatGPT app for iOS now in 🇦🇱🇭🇷🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇪🇯🇲🇰🇷🇳🇿🇳🇮🇳🇬🇬🇧 and more to come soon! — Mira Murati (@miramurati) May 24, 2023

In countries where the ChatGPT app has not been introduced yet, users can opt to visit their official website or use a competitor like Microsoft Bing, which offers a ChatGPT-like conversational tool called Bing Chat and is available on both Android and iOS platforms. This tool allows users to obtain instant answers to their queries. Bing Chat is available for free and can be accessed using a Microsoft email address or registered phone number. Notably, Microsoft's AI tool utilises the GPT language module developed by OpenAI, thanks to the strategic partnership between the two companies.

On the other hand, Google's competing AI chatbot, Bard, does not yet have an app available to users.

