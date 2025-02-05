ChatGPT-maker OpenAI unveils subtle rebrand with new logo and typeface

OpenAI has introduced a refined brand identity, rolling out a new logo, typeface, and colour palette as part of a comprehensive rebrand. While the changes may appear subtle, they mark a shift towards a more organic and human-centric visual approach, according to an interview with Wallpaper.

The update sees a minor tweak to OpenAI’s iconic “blossom” logo, with cleaner lines and an expanded central space, making it slightly more distinct. This change replaces the original design crafted by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Ilya Sutskever, with the latest iteration spearheaded by an in-house team led by Veit Moeller and Shannon Jager.

In addition to the redesigned logo, OpenAI introduced a custom typeface named OpenAI Sans, described as a blend of “geometric precision and functionality with a rounded, approachable character.” The OpenAI wordmark now features an “O” with a perfectly round exterior and an intentionally imperfect interior, which Moeller said was designed to counter excessive “robotic precision” and enhance its human appeal.

“We collaborate with leading experts in photography, typography, motion, and spatial design while integrating AI tools like DALL·E, ChatGPT, and Sora as thought partners,” OpenAI’s designers told Wallpaper.

Interestingly, OpenAI did not fully rely on AI to create its rebranding elements but instead used its AI tools for specific tasks. Moeller revealed that ChatGPT helped in calculating type weights but emphasised that human designers led the creative process.

“This dual approach - where human intuition meets AI’s generative potential—allows us to craft a brand that is not just innovative, but profoundly human,” OpenAI’s team added.

The rebranding comes at a time when OpenAI continues to push AI advancements in design, media, and corporate branding, positioning itself as both an innovator and a pioneer in blending human creativity with AI-driven enhancements.