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Claude Duet vs Grok Bot vs ChatGPT Work vs Meta Muse: Which AI agent is worth using in India?

Claude Duet vs Grok Bot vs ChatGPT Work vs Meta Muse: Which AI agent is worth using in India?

AI agents are moving beyond answering questions to handling tasks independently. But their unique features, access requirements, and availability determine which assistant best fits your needs.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 8:30 AM IST
Claude Duet vs Grok Bot vs ChatGPT Work vs Meta Muse: Which AI agent is worth using in India?Claude Duet, Grok Bot, ChatGPT Work and Meta Muse offer different ways to delegate tasks.(Representative image)
SUMMARY
  • Claude Duet prepares work briefs, while Grok Bot coordinates AI teammates to handle tasks
  • ChatGPT Work creates finished reports and presentations, while Meta Muse handles personal tasks
  • ChatGPT Work is available in India, while Claude Duet and Meta Muse remain US-focused

AI assistants are increasingly being designed to do more than draft emails or summarise documents. Anthropic, xAI, OpenAI and Meta are developing agents that can work across apps, continue tasks in the background and help you manage your workload.

In India, however, choosing one means looking beyond features. You also need to know whether you can access it, which subscription it requires and what kind of work it can handle without constant supervision. While ChatGPT Work is available in supported regions, including India, Claude Duet and Meta Muse remain in US-focused rollouts. Grok Bot is available through eligible subscriptions, although access depends on the plan you choose.

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MUST READ | Anthropic launches Claude Duet AI agent to manage work in the background: Challenges OpenAI and Meta

How Claude Duet, Grok Bot, ChatGPT Work and Meta Muse differ

Claude Duet: Anthropic’s research-preview assistant is designed to identify work that needs your attention. It prepares morning briefs, checks connected accounts every few hours and drafts next steps. Its key advantage is that it carries over your existing Claude memory, skills and connected apps. It supports more than 6,000 connectors and plugins, but background work counts towards your Claude usage limits.

Grok Bot: xAI’s agent is built around AI teammates you can assign different roles and context to. Each bot operates on a persistent cloud computer with a browser, filesystem and terminal, allowing it to work across websites and tools even when your device is switched off. It is available through eligible paid Cursor plans and supported SuperGrok subscriptions, as well as X’s qualifying subscription tiers.

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ChatGPT Work: OpenAI’s agent focuses on longer, multi-step tasks. It can research information, work with connected apps and files, and produce finished documents, spreadsheets, presentations and reports. Scheduled tasks can also run at set times or monitor for changes, making it useful for projects that need continued follow-up.

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Meta Muse: Meta’s personal agent focuses on everyday tasks and longer-term goals. It works across apps and websites through a dedicated virtual computer and can help with activities such as booking travel or making purchases, with approval for sensitive actions. It is rolling out in the US on iOS, Android and the web.

Which AI agent should you choose, and can you use it in India?

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Choose Claude Duet for proactive work briefs, Grok Bot for delegating work to AI teammates, ChatGPT Work for finished deliverables and Meta Muse for personal errands.

For India, ChatGPT Work is available in supported regions, including India, on eligible plans. Grok Bot is available through qualifying subscriptions, though account and plan eligibility matter. Claude Duet is currently limited to US Pro and Max subscribers on a waitlist, and Anthropic has not announced an India launch date yet. Meta has also not announced an India release date for Muse.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 8:30 AM IST
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