Claude Duet vs Grok Bot vs ChatGPT Work vs Meta Muse: Which AI agent is worth using in India?

MUST READ | Anthropic launches Claude Duet AI agent to manage work in the background: Challenges OpenAI and Meta

How Claude Duet, Grok Bot, ChatGPT Work and Meta Muse differ

Claude Duet: Anthropic’s research-preview assistant is designed to identify work that needs your attention. It prepares morning briefs, checks connected accounts every few hours and drafts next steps. Its key advantage is that it carries over your existing Claude memory, skills and connected apps. It supports more than 6,000 connectors and plugins, but background work counts towards your Claude usage limits.

Grok Bot: xAI’s agent is built around AI teammates you can assign different roles and context to. Each bot operates on a persistent cloud computer with a browser, filesystem and terminal, allowing it to work across websites and tools even when your device is switched off. It is available through eligible paid Cursor plans and supported SuperGrok subscriptions, as well as X’s qualifying subscription tiers.

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ChatGPT Work: OpenAI’s agent focuses on longer, multi-step tasks. It can research information, work with connected apps and files, and produce finished documents, spreadsheets, presentations and reports. Scheduled tasks can also run at set times or monitor for changes, making it useful for projects that need continued follow-up.

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Meta Muse: Meta’s personal agent focuses on everyday tasks and longer-term goals. It works across apps and websites through a dedicated virtual computer and can help with activities such as booking travel or making purchases, with approval for sensitive actions. It is rolling out in the US on iOS, Android and the web.

Which AI agent should you choose, and can you use it in India?

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Choose Claude Duet for proactive work briefs, Grok Bot for delegating work to AI teammates, ChatGPT Work for finished deliverables and Meta Muse for personal errands.

For India, ChatGPT Work is available in supported regions, including India, on eligible plans. Grok Bot is available through qualifying subscriptions, though account and plan eligibility matter. Claude Duet is currently limited to US Pro and Max subscribers on a waitlist, and Anthropic has not announced an India launch date yet. Meta has also not announced an India release date for Muse.