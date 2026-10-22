AI-Powered hackers, 2,900 attempts a minute: Microsoft blames China-linked group for AI-assisted ConnectWise cyberattack

In a recent cyberattack incident, Microsoft has accused a Storm-0940, China-aligned hacking group of using AI-powered tools to automate a cyberattack targeting more than 2,250 corporate cloud environments through trusted ConnectWise applications. According to a company blog post, the hacking group used an open-source AI penetration-testing framework called ARTEX to automate login attempts.
According to Microsoft, the attackers first took control of identities tied to several ConnectWise cloud apps. ARTEX's AI agents then used the trust those apps already held to sign in to customer tenants, at speeds of up to 2,900 attempts a minute. More than 151,000 sign-ins failed. As a result of the attack, some organisations have suffered major impacts. Microsoft highlighted two instances, adding credentials for persistence and altering permissions to gain greater control.