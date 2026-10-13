CMF launches first speakers that look like milk cartons: What the new Speaker M and Speaker S offer

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CMF Speaker M: 35W output and 4,900mAh battery

The CMF Speaker M features a 70mm woofer rated at 25W and a 16mm tweeter rated at 10W, delivering a combined output of 35W RMS. Its frequency response ranges from 60Hz to 20kHz. The speaker measures 220 x 85 x 54mm and weighs 602g. It has a built-in handle and removable panels, with colour options including Turquoise, Dark Grey, White and Orange. The 4,900mAh battery is rated for up to 18 hours of AAC playback at 50% volume with Ultra Bass enabled. A 10-minute charge provides up to an hour of playback, while a full charge takes three hours.

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CMF Speaker S: Compact design with 10W output

The smaller Speaker S uses a 45mm full-range driver with two passive radiators and delivers 10W RMS output. Its frequency response spans 70Hz to 20kHz. It measures 130.5 x 85 x 44mm and weighs 334g. It features a carabiner hook and removable panels. It comes in the same four colours as the M model. The Speaker S packs a 2,600mAh battery, rated for up to 18 hours of playback under the specified test conditions. It takes 2.5 hours to fully charge, and a 10-minute charge provides up to an hour of playback.

Both models support stereo pairing with two identical speakers, Auracast Party Mode, dual-device connections, NFC, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair and USB-C audio with latency below 60ms. The Nothing X app offers EQ presets, Custom EQ, Ultra Bass and Night Mode.

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CMF Speaker M and S: Price and availability

The CMF Speaker S costs $59 (roughly ₹5,600), while the Speaker M costs $109 (roughly ₹10,400). Both are available in select international markets through Nothing’s online store and retail partners. Although the products are listed on Nothing’s Indian website, Nothing has yet to confirm India-specific pricing and availability.