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CMF launches first speakers that look like milk cartons: What the new Speaker M and Speaker S offer

CMF launches first speakers that look like milk cartons: What the new Speaker M and Speaker S offer

Nothing’s sub-brand is expanding beyond personal audio with two portable speakers that differ in size, sound output and design, while sharing several connectivity and customisation features.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 11:27 AM IST
CMF launches first speakers that look like milk cartons: What the new Speaker M and Speaker S offerMF Speaker M and Speaker S mark Nothing's sub-brand entry into the portable speaker market. (Photo: Nothing)

Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, has launched its first portable speakers, the CMF Speaker M and Speaker S, marking its entry into a new product category which also stand out for their unusual, milk-carton-like appearance. The speakers feature compact rectangular bodies, with removable panels and different carrying options that set them apart visually from conventional portable speakers. Beyond their design, the two models take different approaches to portable audio, with one built around a more powerful dual-driver system and the other smaller and lighter.

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Both speakers offer up to 18 hours of playback, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and IP68-rated dust and water resistance. They also support USB-C audio playback and Auracast-based Party Mode, allowing you to connect compatible speakers. While the two models share several features, their sound hardware, dimensions and battery capacities differ. 

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CMF Speaker M: 35W output and 4,900mAh battery

The CMF Speaker M features a 70mm woofer rated at 25W and a 16mm tweeter rated at 10W, delivering a combined output of 35W RMS. Its frequency response ranges from 60Hz to 20kHz. The speaker measures 220 x 85 x 54mm and weighs 602g. It has a built-in handle and removable panels, with colour options including Turquoise, Dark Grey, White and Orange. The 4,900mAh battery is rated for up to 18 hours of AAC playback at 50% volume with Ultra Bass enabled. A 10-minute charge provides up to an hour of playback, while a full charge takes three hours.

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CMF Speaker S: Compact design with 10W output

The smaller Speaker S uses a 45mm full-range driver with two passive radiators and delivers 10W RMS output. Its frequency response spans 70Hz to 20kHz. It measures 130.5 x 85 x 44mm and weighs 334g. It features a carabiner hook and removable panels. It comes in the same four colours as the M model. The Speaker S packs a 2,600mAh battery, rated for up to 18 hours of playback under the specified test conditions. It takes 2.5 hours to fully charge, and a 10-minute charge provides up to an hour of playback.

Both models support stereo pairing with two identical speakers, Auracast Party Mode, dual-device connections, NFC, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair and USB-C audio with latency below 60ms. The Nothing X app offers EQ presets, Custom EQ, Ultra Bass and Night Mode.

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CMF Speaker M and S: Price and availability

The CMF Speaker S costs $59 (roughly ₹5,600), while the Speaker M costs $109 (roughly ₹10,400). Both are available in select international markets through Nothing’s online store and retail partners. Although the products are listed on Nothing’s Indian website, Nothing has yet to confirm India-specific pricing and availability. 

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 11:22 AM IST
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