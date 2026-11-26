Power banks

1. Noise 20,000mAh 65W Power Bank - ₹2,999 (listed price: ₹6,999)

If you regularly carry multiple gadgets, the Noise power bank is worth considering. It comes with a 20,000mAh battery capacity and supports 65W fast charging, making it suitable for compatible smartphones, tablets and laptops. Its compact design also makes it easier to carry while travelling. Unlike basic power banks meant primarily for phones, this one offers more flexibility for people who need to charge different devices on the move.

2. Ambrane 20,000mAh 35W Wireless Power Bank - ₹3,199 (listed price: ₹4,999)

The Ambrane power bank stands out for supporting both wired and wireless charging. It comes with a 20,000mAh capacity, 35W output, MagSafe compatibility, Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 support. This makes it an option for those who prefer not to depend entirely on charging cables. If you own a compatible iPhone and want the convenience of magnetic wireless charging alongside conventional wired charging, this is worth considering.

Advertisement

3. boAt 20,000mAh 45W Power Bank - ₹2,699 (listed price: ₹6,499)

If you want a high-capacity power bank without spending over ₹3,000, the boAt option is worth a look. It offers a 20,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging, with support for compatible smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. It is priced lower than the other two options in this selection. And if your primary requirement is keeping your everyday devices charged during travel or long working days, this could be a practical choice.

DON'T MISS | vivo Watch GT 2 vs Apple Watch Series 12: Compared on specs, features and more

Bluetooth speakers

4. boAt PartyPal 30 Bluetooth Speaker - ₹2,699 (listed price: ₹8,490)

If you enjoy hosting house parties or singing along to your favourite tracks, the boAt PartyPal 30 offers more than just music playback. The 25W Bluetooth speaker comes with RGB LED lighting, a wired microphone for karaoke, multiple EQ modes and TWS support. It also promises up to six hours of battery life. It is best suited for casual entertainment, small gatherings and karaoke sessions rather than those looking for a dedicated home theatre system.

Advertisement

5. ZEBRONICS Bash 60W Bluetooth Speaker - ₹4,499 (listed price: ₹12,499)

The ZEBRONICS Bash is the more powerful option in this speaker selection, with 60W sound output and stereo-channel audio. It offers up to six hours of playback and supports Bluetooth 5.0, USB, microSD cards and AUX connectivity. TWS support is also included. These connectivity options give you more ways to play music beyond wireless streaming from a phone. Consider this speaker if you want a home audio option for music and everyday entertainment.

ALSO READ | 1Password security breach: How hackers accessed customer data, what was exposed and are your passwords safe?

Keyboard and mouse combos

6. Portronics Key4 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo - ₹799 (listed price: ₹1,999)

The Portronics Key4 is an affordable option for anyone looking to replace a wired keyboard and mouse setup. It comes with a full-size keyboard, a dedicated number pad, silent typing keys and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. The bundled optical mouse supports adjustable sensitivity of up to 1,600 DPI. It also includes a dedicated AI assistance key and a smart power-saving mode. Students and office users looking for a basic wireless desktop setup can consider this combo.

7. ZEBRONICS Companion 202 Wireless Combo - ₹1,044 (listed price: ₹2,999)

Advertisement

The ZEBRONICS Companion 202 offers a full-size 104-key keyboard and a wireless optical mouse with adjustable sensitivity of up to 1,600 DPI. It also includes 12 multimedia shortcut keys and a dedicated Copilot AI key for quicker access to Microsoft’s AI assistant. With 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and support for desktops, laptops and Mac, it is designed for everyday productivity. It is worth considering if you frequently use multimedia controls and AI shortcuts.

DO CHECKOUT | Vivo X500 series launches in India with 200 MP Periscope Telephoto lens and MediaTek chipset: Price starts at Rs 1,19,999

Gaming consoles

8. ONMO+ Core Edition Bluetooth Smart Console - ₹4,999 (listed price: ₹6,499)

The ONMO+ Core Edition comes with a Bluetooth smart console, premium games and a Pro Controller. It supports TVs, laptops, tablets and smartphones, giving you multiple ways to access your gaming experience. This makes it an option for casual gamers who do not want to restrict their gaming to just one screen. If you are looking for a gaming console to use across different compatible devices, this product is worth checking out.

9. M22 Ultra Wireless Game Stick - ₹3,285 (listed price: ₹8,999)

The M22 Ultra is an HDMI game stick designed for retro gaming enthusiasts. It supports 52 emulators and a library of 30,000 games. It is positioned as a TV gaming accessory, making it an option for those who want to revisit classic games without investing in an expensive gaming console. You should check the supported games, compatibility and included accessories before placing an order.

Advertisement

Best laptops under ₹1,00,000

10. HP OmniBook 3 Next Gen AI PC - ₹79,990 (listed price: ₹1,62,262)

The HP OmniBook 3 is a lightweight laptop best for those who need a machine for everyday productivity and multitasking. It features a Snapdragon X processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, along with a 14-inch display and Windows 11 Home. Weighing 1.42kg, it is also easier to carry between home, college and office. The bundled MS Office makes it worth considering for students and professionals who regularly work with documents and spreadsheets.

11. ASUS Vivobook 16 Snapdragon X - ₹63,990 (listed price: ₹1,08,990)

The ASUS Vivobook 16 is the most affordable laptop in this selection. It features a Snapdragon X processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, alongside a larger 16-inch display. It runs Windows 11 Home and comes with MS Office. At 1.88kg, it is heavier than the HP OmniBook 3, but its larger screen could be useful if you are a student and want more display space for studying, browsing and working on documents.

12. HP 15 Intel Core 5 120U - ₹78,490 (listed price: ₹1,32,489)

If you prioritise memory for multitasking, the HP 15 is worth considering. It features an Intel Core 5 120U processor, 24GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with a 15.6-inch display and Windows 11 Home. It weighs 1.59kg and also includes MS Office. Compared with the other laptops in this selection, its 24GB RAM makes it a good option for you who regularly keep several applications and browser tabs open.

Advertisement

Prices are based on the Flipkart listings shared and may change during the sale. Check the final checkout price and product specifications before placing your order.