Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin touches $63,000 mark; notable increase in cryptocurrency market cap

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin touches $63,000 mark; notable increase in cryptocurrency market cap

Bitcoin recently touched the $63,000 mark, showing a significant increase. Ethereum also showcased a strong performance, holding above the $3,000 mark

The winning bid was made by an anonymous buyer, who bid 16 Bitcoin for the item The winning bid was made by an anonymous buyer, who bid 16 Bitcoin for the item

Bitcoin recently surpassed the $63,000 mark, as per Rajagopal Menon, VP at WazirX. The cryptocurrency overcame resistance levels at $61,000 and $62,000 and is now above $62,000. The overall cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose by 1.88% in the last 24 hours.

Despite potential indicators of a drop to $60,000, Bitcoin remains above $62,800. A minor market pullback that might push the price slightly below $62,400 is anticipated.

Ethereum holds above the significant $3,000 mark, serving as a psychological barrier and a support level. Ethereum’s future price direction remains uncertain due to market dynamics.

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, noted Bitcoin's resilience at the $60,000 level on multiple occasions, suggesting market strength. He indicated that once Bitcoin remains consistently above its previous high, it could trigger further growth in the altcoin market. AI and GPU-related cryptocurrencies have shown strong rebounds recently.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are at crucial points, with potential shifts depending on economic indicators and investor sentiment. Despite bullish momentum, investors are advised to monitor support levels and market indicators for possible trend changes.

Disclaimer: The information provided on the website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and you should not treat any of the website's content as such. Do conduct your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Published on: May 10, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
