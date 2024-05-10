Dell data breach: Company confirms personal user data including physical addresses leaked online

Dell Technologies has announced that the company faced a massive data breach wherein personal details of the users ended up online. This data included customer’s names and physical addresses. Dell recently posted, “Dell Technologies takes the privacy and confidentiality of your information seriously. We are currently investigating an incident involving a Dell portal, which contains a database with limited types of customer information related to purchases from Dell. We believe there is not a significant risk to our customers given the type of information involved.”

The post also revealed the details of the leaked data. In addition to the physical addresses and customer names, “Dell hardware and order information, including service tag, item description, date of order and related warranty information” were also leaked on the internet.

According to the company, the breached data did not include email addresses, telephone numbers, financial or payment information, or “any highly sensitive customer information.” Notably, the company has not revealed how many customers were impacted by the data breach. It also did not reveal what caused this breach in the first place.

Dell disclosing a customer data breach on one of its web portals. pic.twitter.com/YkSqHne7c0 — Seth Miller (@WandrMe) May 9, 2024

When asked about specific details of this breach by TechCrunch, a company spokesperson stated, “We are not disclosing this specific information from our ongoing investigation”.

A report by Bleeping Computer claimed that 49 million users were affected by this data breach. It was revealed that a threat actor named Menelik attempted to sell a Dell database on the Breach Forums hacking forum on April 28. The threat actor also stated that they stole data from the computer maker for 49 million customers and other information systems purchased from Dell between 2017-2024.

Recently, BoAt, an Indian consumer wearable brand also faced a major data breach. Personal information of more than 7.5 million customers was allegedly compromised in this data breach.

The breach was allegedly carried out by a hacker known as ShopifyGUY. The leaked data included sensitive personal information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and customer IDs. The threat actor had put out 2GB of personally identifiable information (PII) of boAt users on dark web.

