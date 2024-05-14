'Demo made me cringe': Elon Musk takes a dig at OpenAI's new ChatGPT-4o, says big Grok AI update coming soon

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is not impressed with OpenAI’s new GPT-4o model. The AI model has made ripples among the tech community after a demo showed it conversing in an almost human manner. Elon Musk on the other hand described the demonstration as something that made him “cringe." Musk, known for his direct communication style, shared his thoughts following the demo made by OpenAI CTO Mira Murati and few of the other members of OpenAI team.

Elon Musk's critique comes amid ongoing tensions between him and OpenAI, a company he co-founded but later parted ways with over strategic differences. Musk's reaction was triggered by remarks from a user named Ashley St Clair on the social media platform X, suggesting that OpenAI's advancements could lead humans to outsource their perception of reality to AI, potentially worsening the post-truth era. Musk's response underscores his long-standing skepticism about the direction OpenAI has taken under Altman's leadership.

Demo made me cringe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2024

However, Musk has also introduced his new AI model with the name Grok, which plans to compete directly with ChatGPT. Musk, in another comment also mentioned that Grok will be getting a big update in the next 39 days.

Major upgrade to Grok coming in about 39 days — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2024

Musk vs OpenAI

The clash between Musk and OpenAI isn't new. In March, Musk initiated a lawsuit against OpenAI and Altman, claiming they had violated initial contractual agreements. OpenAI responded to these allegations by suggesting Musk had unrealised ambitions to merge the AI firm with Tesla or gain complete control over it. According to Altman, Musk had even anticipated the failure of OpenAI after his departure.

At their recent event, OpenAI introduced GPT-4o, an upgraded version of their renowned AI model, which promises enhanced speed and improved capabilities in text, voice, and vision processing. This new model also boasts support for over 50 languages.