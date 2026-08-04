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Does Airplane Mode really charge your phone faster? Here's the truth

Does Airplane Mode really charge your phone faster? Here's the truth

When a smartphone is in Airplane Mode, it is said to significantly reduce your phone's wireless activity, which helps it consume less power.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 9:00 AM IST
Does Airplane Mode really charge your phone faster? Here's the truthKnow the benefits of charging smartphone in Airplane Mode.

Does your smartphone take forever to charge? Then you might want to try enabling Airplane Mode to see if it helps your battery reach 100% a little faster. Airplane Mode is often recommended as an easy alternative to charge your phone faster, as it is said to reduce background activity, minimise power consumption, and more. But is it a true hack or a myth? Here are 5 reasons why Airplane Mode helps a smartphone charge more efficiently.

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How does Airplane Mode help a smartphone charge faster?

When a smartphone is in Airplane Mode, it is said to significantly reduce your phone's wireless activity, which helps it consume less power. Since it turns off most wireless connections, including cellular network, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or GPS, your phone stops searching for mobile towers, apps stop background activity, and it can not send or receive calls, texts, or internet data. Despite this, you can continue using offline apps, set and receive alarms, take photos, listen to downloaded music, and read saved files.

According to tests conducted by SlashGear, smartphones charge faster in Airplane Mode. It helped reduce full charging time by around 4 to 11 minutes, depending on the phone and charging conditions.

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When your phone is connected to a mobile network, it continuously uses power to maintain a connection with nearby cell towers. This cellular radio consumes a noticeable amount of battery power. Airplane Mode eliminates this background activity by turning off cellular activity.

Benefits of charging a smartphone in Airplane Mode

  • Charging the phone in Airplane Mode helps keep the phone cooler during charging. Lower temperatures are generally better for lithium-ion batteries and may slow long-term battery wear.
  • It helps improve the long-term health of the lithium-ion batteries, making your phone last longer.
  • Airplane Mode silences calls, messages, and notifications, allowing the phone to charge uninterrupted.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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