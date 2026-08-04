Does Airplane Mode really charge your phone faster? Here's the truth

How does Airplane Mode help a smartphone charge faster?

When a smartphone is in Airplane Mode, it is said to significantly reduce your phone's wireless activity, which helps it consume less power. Since it turns off most wireless connections, including cellular network, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or GPS, your phone stops searching for mobile towers, apps stop background activity, and it can not send or receive calls, texts, or internet data. Despite this, you can continue using offline apps, set and receive alarms, take photos, listen to downloaded music, and read saved files.

According to tests conducted by SlashGear, smartphones charge faster in Airplane Mode. It helped reduce full charging time by around 4 to 11 minutes, depending on the phone and charging conditions.

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When your phone is connected to a mobile network, it continuously uses power to maintain a connection with nearby cell towers. This cellular radio consumes a noticeable amount of battery power. Airplane Mode eliminates this background activity by turning off cellular activity.

Benefits of charging a smartphone in Airplane Mode