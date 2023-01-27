Elon Musk's vigilant bodyguard twins go viral, see internet's wild reactions

Elon Musk is a busy man. From the umbrella of companies he's helming like Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX to showing up in court and tweeting nonstop, Elon has a lot on his plate.

A video of Musk leaving the securities fraud trial in San Francisco earlier this week has surfaced where a KTVU reporter asks him to share any details about the trial to which he replied he cannot do that due to legal restrictions. He is currently defending the legitimacy of his 2018 tweet in which he said “funding secured” to take Tesla private.

The 58-second video has now gone viral not because of Musk’s response but mainly due to the bodyguards surrounding and trying to protect the billionaire.

There are no official details about the team of bodyguards. However, users on Twitter are loving the security team Musk has and are comparing them to the Secret Service, Navy Seals and even Lionel Messi. While another Twitter user compared Musk to Iron Man.

Here are the internet’s best reactions

"I want Elon level body guards if ever I end up needing some"

"Secret service found a part time job nice."

"Bodyguards look more Navy Seals than Secret Service who are the world’s best experts at personnel protection so what gives?"

"That was very Iron Man'esque"

“I hear this is actually Messi’s second job, he’s one of the best shooters in the world after all”

“May I ask why Messi's father is Elon's bodyguard?”

“They look like 50% of the dudes who get killed in a John Wick movie”

“Them boys ain’t playing.”

“Their situational awareness is on another lever. Heads never stay looking in any one direction. 10/10 would hire.”

