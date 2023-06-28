Realme Narzo 60, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Moto Razr 40 India prices leaked on Amazon

Smartphones like Realme Narzo 60 series, Motorola Razr 40 series, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Nothing Phone (2), OnePlus Nord 3 5G and more are scheduled to launch in India in July. Ahead of the official launch, India prices of a bunch of these smartphones have already been leaked on the Amazon India website. These prices were accidently leaked when Amazon announced its Prime Day sale dates in India earlier on Wednesday.

Realme Narzo 60 series expected India price

As per a tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav, Realme Narzo 60 series will launch in India at a starting price of Rs 17,999. The smartphone launch is scheduled for July 6 at 12 pm. The screenshot of this price reveal has been shared by many on Twitter.

The affordable smartphone series is confirmed to be available in ‘Martian Horizon’ design. The smartphone series is expected to include Realme Narzo 60 and Realme Narzo 60 Pro.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G leaked India price

As per the leaked Amazon pricing, iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G base variant will be available at a price of Rs 33,999 in India. It is scheduled to launch in India on July 4.

6.78" FHD+ E5 AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate 1500nits peak

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Adreno 730 GPU

LPDDR5 UFS 3.1

Android 13

50MP GN5 OIS+8MP+2MP

16MP front

5000mAh battery 120 watt charging

USB 2.0

BT 5.3

WiFi 6 pic.twitter.com/LVKdFkrU8H — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 28, 2023

Motorola Razr 40 flip phone leaked India price

According to the teaser on Amazon India (which has now been removed), the price of the Motorola Edge 40 will start at Rs 59,999. However, the price for the Motorola Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra is not currently listed on the e-commerce website.

Motorola Razr 40 along with Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will launch in India on July 3.

Amazon Prime Day India sale dates

Notably, Amazon has announced to host its Prime Day 2023 sale in India on July 15 –July 16. During the two-day sale, Amazon will offer 10 per cent savings on payment using ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Cards and SBI Credit Cards.

