Elon Musk’s relaxed policies on X allow election misinformation to go viral, report suggests

Elon Musk, owner of X, has become central to Donald Trump's online campaign strategy. His posts have contributed significantly to misinformation, impacting crucial election states.

Elon Musk, billionaire and owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), plays a significant role in Donald Trump's online campaign strategy. Musk's posts and statements on X, which reach his 203 million followers, have reportedly contributed to a surge of misinformation related to the upcoming U.S. election. According to a report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, these flagged posts have attracted over 2 billion views.

Since Musk's acquisition of X, he has reduced content moderation, resulting in the dismissal of many employees responsible for filtering misinformation. Consequently, X has become a platform where misleading claims and unverified narratives spread widely, particularly on high-profile topics like the U.S. elections. Kathleen Carley, a researcher at Carnegie Mellon, highlighted that X now acts as a 'hub' for misinformation, which then spreads to other platforms like Reddit and Telegram. In 2023, fact-checkers identified 87 of Musk's posts as false, yet these posts collectively reached around 2 billion views.

The spread of misinformation on X is having a noticeable impact in states crucial to the election outcome. In Pennsylvania, a key swing state, local election officials are contending with waves of false claims circulating on the platform. For instance, minor voter registration issues have been misrepresented as voter suppression. Philip Hensley-Robin from Common Cause explained that these flagged registrations were routine checks to verify voter eligibility, but online misrepresentations have led to public confusion and distrust.

One particularly viral piece of misinformation was a fake video purportedly showing Trump's mail-in ballots being destroyed. This video was widely shared on X by an account with 117,000 followers, raising concerns about the rapid spread of disinformation. Cyabra, an AI company focused on identifying and countering online falsehoods, pointed to this case as an example of how easily manipulated content can go viral, misleading large numbers of people before verification.

Published on: Nov 05, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
