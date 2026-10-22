Find X10 Pro Max, OPPO Find X10 launched in India: Check specs, price and availability

OPPO Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max - Specifications and features

Display: The OPPO Find X10 features a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2768 x 1272 pixels. The Find X10 Pro Max comes with a larger 6.78-inch display and a resolution of 2772 x 1272 pixels. Both models support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which can reach 144Hz in supported gaming scenarios. The displays also offer up to 2,000 nits of typical high-brightness-mode brightness.

Processor and battery: The Find X10 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M processor, while the Pro Max uses the Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. Both smartphones run ColorOS 17.0 and pack an 8,000mAh battery.

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For charging, both models support 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. OPPO estimates that the Find X10 takes around 85 minutes to charge fully using wired charging, compared with approximately 80 minutes for the Pro Max. Wireless charging takes around 112 minutes on the Find X10 and 115 minutes on the Pro Max.

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Camera: Both smartphones feature a 200MP primary camera, a 200MP telephoto camera and a 50MP front camera. The Find X10 has a 50MP ultra-wide camera, while the Pro Max gets a 200MP ultra-wide sensor. The phones also support 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K recording at up to 120fps, along with Dolby Vision video recording.

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OPPO Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max - Price and availability in India

The OPPO Find X10 starts at ₹1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Its 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration costs ₹1,69,999. You can choose from Glacier Blue, Mist Grey and Glow Coral colour options.

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It comes in Luna White and Titanium Grey.

Both smartphones are listed on OPPO’s official India website, where pre-orders are live with a limited-time free gift advertised. According to OPPO, orders are generally dispatched within 48 hours after open sales begin, with delivery usually taking one to five business days.