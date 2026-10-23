Gold, silver prices on October 23: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Higher interest rates remain a headwind for non-yielding gold, with markets also watching global economic risks and rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia region.

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In the physical retail market, gold is primarily bought in 24-karat and 22-karat options. While 24-karat represents pure gold, 22-karat remains the preferred choice for crafting ornaments because the mixed alloys deliver greater durability.

Prices in India remain anchored by international spot bullion trends, USD/INR currency dynamics, and anticipatory retail demand ahead of peak festival shopping.

The rates quoted in benchmark tables and store listings reflect base bullion prices. Retail gold purchases in India attract a standard 3% GST on the value of the metal, plus a separate 5% GST on the jewellery making charges. Import duties and local transport surcharges also influence regional price variations across states.

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Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,41,930 ₹1,30,103 Mumbai ₹1,42,180 ₹1,30,332 Bengaluru ₹1,42,290 ₹1,30,433 Kolkata ₹1,41,990 ₹1,30,158 Hyderabad ₹1,42,400 ₹1,30,533 Chennai ₹1,42,590 ₹1,30,708

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹19,444 ₹1,94,440 Mumbai ₹19,444 ₹1,94,440 Bengaluru ₹19,444 ₹1,94,440 Kolkata ₹19,444 ₹1,94,440 Hyderabad ₹19,444 ₹1,94,440 Chennai ₹19,444 ₹1,94,440

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Leading retail chains kept prices mostly unchanged on October 18, 2026. Major brands including Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted 22K gold at ₹13,235 per gram across most states. Tanishq listed its 22K gold rate at ₹13,275 per gram. For 24-carat gold, Malabar quoted ₹14,438 per gram, while Tanishq stood at ₹14,482 per gram.

Minor retail rate disparities across brands stem from store-level pricing structures, inventory acquisition costs, and regional logistics, even as global commodity trends determine overall market direction.

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Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 13,235 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 13,235 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 14,438 Tanishq 22K 13,275 Tanishq 24K* 14,482

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

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Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State