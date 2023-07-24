Flipkart Plus Premium membership teased online: All we know so far

Flipkart has officially teased its Flipkart Plus Premium membership in India that will be available for free to its all users. Currently, the e-commerce platform has a “Plus” membership that offers early access to sale and some “SuperCoin” discount deals. The teaser has now appeared on the website.

Although the company has not released any benefits of the upcoming Flipkart program, but the e-commerce platform has announced to reveal more details in the next two weeks.

Notably, the present Flipkart Plus membership is not exactly free of cost. Customers need to earn SuperCoins by making purchases on the site to join the loyalty program. To become a member, customers need 200 SuperCoins where every Rs 100 amounts to four SuperCoins.

The Flipkart Plus offers benefits like free shipping, accelerated SuperCoins earnings, early access to deals and priority on customer support. The upcoming Flipkart Plus Premium membership is likely to offer better benefits, improved shopping experience without any additional cost to its users.

It is not yet confirmed if this program will roll out before the upcoming Independence Day sale or before Diwali sale.

In other news, several major phone launches and more will be taking place on Flipkart very soon. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available for purchase on this platform. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 4.30 pm on July 26. You can watch the livestream of the event on the company’s social media sites, YouTube page and Flipkart.

Moto G14 and Infinix GT series are the upcoming smartphone launches of Flipkart in India. Budget-friendly smartphone, Realme C53, launched under Rs 10,000 will go on first sale in India on July 26 at 12 pm on Flipkart. The newly launched Nothing Phone (2) with several bank offers is now exclusively available for purchase on the e-commerce platform.

