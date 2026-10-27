Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Free Fire India launch tomorrow: Here’s how to download and what changes for Indian gamers

Free Fire India launch tomorrow: Here’s how to download and what changes for Indian gamers

The wait is almost over for Free Fire fans in India. Garena is bringing the battle royale game with India-specific features, a festive campaign and new safeguards for players.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 1:49 PM IST
Free Fire India launch tomorrow: Here’s how to download and what changes for Indian gamers Free Fire India will be available for free from October 28

Garena is set to bring Free Fire India (FFI) on October 28, 2026, giving Indian gamers access to the standalone battle royale game once again. The game will be available for free download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with features tailored to Indian players.

Advertisement

The India-focused version is expected to offer wider device compatibility, gameplay safeguards and other localised features aimed at providing a more accessible gaming experience. With its return, Free Fire India is looking to reconnect with its Indian player base while offering a version designed to meet the needs of the country's gaming community.

What’s new for Indian players

FFI is designed to offer a familiar, fast-paced gaming experience while adding locally relevant events and campaigns. Garena said the game will celebrate India’s diverse cultures and communities, beginning with a special Diwali campaign that will run until November 15.

The company has also optimised the title for a broad range of smartphones, allowing players with different device specifications to access the game.

Advertisement

“India is home to a passionate community of players, creators and esports talent, and we are grateful for their continued enthusiasm and support,” said Vaibhav Das Mundhra, Head of Operations, India, Garena.

He added that FFI is intended to provide an engaging experience “thoughtfully tailored for players in India, while encouraging safe and responsible play.”

DO CHECKOUT: BGMI Lite is now BGMI Air! Here's what's players should know ahead of India launch

Safety and responsible play

Garena said FFI includes several features under its “Play It Right” initiative to promote healthier gaming habits. These include:

  • Parental consent requirements for users under 18
  • Regular break reminders
  • Playtime limits
  • Spending caps

The company also said it has incorporated feedback from government stakeholders and implemented enhanced data-protection measures, including hosting the game on servers located in India.

Advertisement

“These efforts reflect Garena’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe and responsible gaming experience in accordance with applicable local laws and regulations,” the company said in its release.

Push for esports

Alongside the launch, Garena said it will continue working with partners across India to build the country’s esports ecosystem. The plan includes creating competitive pathways for aspiring players and teams, from grassroots and collegiate tournaments to international events.

Garena said the initiative aims to help Indian players develop their skills, connect with the gaming community and pursue competitive ambitions.

DON'T MISS: OnMobile’s ONMO+ secures ₹40 Crore BlackSoil funding; Aims to bring affordable gaming at ₹4,999

How to download

Free Fire India will be available for free from October 28 on both the App Store and Google Play. Players can follow the game’s official channels for updates on in-game events, new content and esports announcements.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more