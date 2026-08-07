Gamers, mark your calendars! GTA 6 extended look to come out on THIS date on Netflix

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. Coming to Netflix Thursday, August 27 at 12PM PT | 3PM ET. https://t.co/cxt9P7oYVf pic.twitter.com/rZuNbe4lr1 — Netflix (@netflix) — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2026

What fans can expect

Netflix has not disclosed the duration or specific content of the presentation. The extended look could offer additional footage, gameplay details, character moments or information about the game’s setting, although these details have not yet been confirmed by the company.

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For viewers in India, the presentation is expected to become available at approximately 12:30 a.m. on August 28, subject to the applicable time conversion and Netflix’s release schedule.

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GTA 6 release date remains unchanged

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026. The upcoming title is currently listed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has not announced a PC release date.

A Crime Story Set in Leonida

The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, a region shaped by sun-soaked beaches, bustling urban areas and dangerous criminal networks. At the centre of the story are Jason and Lucia, two protagonists whose lives become intertwined after a failed robbery pushes them deeper into the criminal underworld.

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Rockstar Games describes the pair as being forced to rely on each other when a major score goes wrong. Their partnership is expected to drive the narrative, with trust, loyalty and survival becoming central themes as they navigate Leonida’s volatile world. The game will also take players back to Vice City, one of the franchise’s most recognisable locations.

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Netflix’s announcement gives fans a fresh promotional event ahead of the game’s launch. With the title widely regarded as one of the most anticipated releases in gaming, the extended presentation is likely to generate substantial interest across gaming communities and social media platforms.