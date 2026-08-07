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Gamers, mark your calendars! GTA 6 extended look to come out on THIS date on Netflix

Gamers, mark your calendars! GTA 6 extended look to come out on THIS date on Netflix

Rockstar is bringing a deeper look at GTA 6 to Netflix on August 27, giving subscribers an early glimpse of the highly anticipated game before its wider online release.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 10:59 AM IST
Gamers, mark your calendars! GTA 6 extended look to come out on THIS date on NetflixThe showcase comes ahead of the game's November 19 launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Gaming fans have a major date to circle as Netflix prepares to offer an early look at Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI. The extended presentation will premiere on August 27, giving subscribers a glimpse of the game weeks before its launch. The streaming giant shared the update through its official X account, stating that the presentation will be available at 12 p.m. Pacific Time and 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The same will then be released six hours later at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 am IST) on Rockstar Games’ official YouTube channel and the game’s website, making it available to all viewers for free.

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The announcement has drawn attention from gaming fans worldwide, who have been waiting for new details about Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated open-world title. However, the announcement is for an “extended look” at the game and does not indicate that the full video game will be available to stream on Netflix.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. Coming to Netflix Thursday, August 27 at 12PM PT | 3PM ET. https://t.co/cxt9P7oYVf pic.twitter.com/rZuNbe4lr1

— Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2026

What fans can expect

Netflix has not disclosed the duration or specific content of the presentation. The extended look could offer additional footage, gameplay details, character moments or information about the game’s setting, although these details have not yet been confirmed by the company.

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For viewers in India, the presentation is expected to become available at approximately 12:30 a.m. on August 28, subject to the applicable time conversion and Netflix’s release schedule.

READ ALSO: Grand Theft Auto VI update: GTA 6 third trailer, gameplay to arrive in August 2026. Details here

GTA 6 release date remains unchanged

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026. The upcoming title is currently listed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar has not announced a PC release date.

A Crime Story Set in Leonida

The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, a region shaped by sun-soaked beaches, bustling urban areas and dangerous criminal networks. At the centre of the story are Jason and Lucia, two protagonists whose lives become intertwined after a failed robbery pushes them deeper into the criminal underworld.

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Rockstar Games describes the pair as being forced to rely on each other when a major score goes wrong. Their partnership is expected to drive the narrative, with trust, loyalty and survival becoming central themes as they navigate Leonida’s volatile world. The game will also take players back to Vice City, one of the franchise’s most recognisable locations.

READ ALSO: GTA VI pre-orders are already breaking records, but these four other 2026 games deserve your attention too

Netflix’s announcement gives fans a fresh promotional event ahead of the game’s launch. With the title widely regarded as one of the most anticipated releases in gaming, the extended presentation is likely to generate substantial interest across gaming communities and social media platforms.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 10:59 AM IST
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