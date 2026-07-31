Grand Theft Auto VI update: GTA 6 third trailer, gameplay to arrive in August 2026. Details here

Leaker hints at August reveal

I don't see August coming & going without a GTA6 update and Trailer 3 drop.



The true wonder is: When in August? — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) July 27, 2026

Prominent tipster NateTheHate fuelled excitement during a Q&A session on X, stating, "I expect to see a fair bit of GTA 6 next month," clarifying that he meant August 2026. With the game's release reportedly just three and a half months away, insiders suggest a mid-August trailer drop is far from desperate speculation. And to corroborate the same, a popular content creator dubbed iGRandTheftAuto reported that they have spotted some backend changes in the website of GTA 6.

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Website updates signal something big

There's now been 3 minor updates to the website today. It certainly looks like something might be happening soon. If not later today, keep a close eye on Rockstar and the GTA 6 site tomorrow. No guarantees, but this is definitely unusual! — iGrandTheftAuto.com (@iGrandTheftAuto) July 29, 2026

Adding weight to the rumours, popular content creator iGrandTheftAuto reported detecting unusual backend changes to the official GTA 6 website. "There have now been 3 minor updates to the website today," iGrandTheftAuto posted on X. "It certainly looks like something might be happening soon. If not later today, keep a close eye on Rockstar and the GTA 6 site tomorrow. No guarantees, but this is definitely unusual."

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The creator noted that the “last time similar out-of-the-blue changes were detected, Rockstar announced the cover art and pre-orders the next day. Doesn't mean that'll happen this time, but they're definitely working on something.” Further inspection revealed the updates focused on performance improvements, including preloading Rockstar's five custom web fonts.

Take-Two earnings call

All eyes are now on Take-Two’s (parent company of Rockstar) investor call scheduled for August 7, 2026. Fans believe Rockstar could reveal Trailer 3 a few days before or after its earnings call, which is expected to include the first GTA 6 pre-order sales data.

While neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has officially confirmed a trailer date, the convergence of leaker predictions, website activity, and the upcoming earnings call has the community on high alert. If history repeats, the internet could crash once again as soon as the third trailer or gameplay video of the game drops.