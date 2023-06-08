Get verified on Instagram and Facebook with Meta Verified; here’s how much it costs in India

Just like Twitter, Meta has announced its own subscription-based verification system for Facebook and Instagram in India. The catch is, Meta is ‘honouring’ the legacy accounts, unlike Twitter, and will not remove them now that the paid subscription plan is rolled out. Meta Verified is available for both iOS and Android users.

What is Meta Verified? Price, Benefits

Meta Verified is a subscription-based verification system that requires a government ID for verification. It protects subscribers from impersonators and offers account support. The company says that the account support is currently available in English but will be extended to Hindi in the coming months.

In India, Meta Verified is priced at Rs 699 per month for Android and iOS users. The company has announced that it will soon be available on the web for a monthly fee of Rs 599 in India.

How to get Meta Verified

To get be eligible to get the Meta Verified subscription, users need to be in 18 years or older. You will then need to select the profile you need the verification for and then set up the payment method.

For verification, users will need to provide a government-issued ID and a selfie video to confirm their identity. Meta says, “The ID must match the profile name and photo of the Instagram or Facebook account you’re applying for. Once your profile is verified, you can’t change your username or date of birth on your profile without going through the Meta Verified subscription and verification application process again.”

In case your account is not verified, your money will be refunded.

What happens to legacy accounts?

As mentioned earlier, Meta will retain the verified badge for accounts that were verified before the introduction of Meta Verified. As per the blog post, “These accounts passed through a set of criteria to confirm their authentic presence and may be more susceptible to impersonation than the average user. So, it’s important we maintain the verified badge to protect their accounts and the people that engage with them.”

