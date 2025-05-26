Glance AI turns your smartphone into a personal stylist using AI

Consumer technology company Glance has introduced a new AI-native commerce platform, Glance AI, which aims to transform online shopping into a more personalised and visually engaging experience. Available globally on Android and iOS, the platform leverages generative AI and predictive analytics to create stylised shopping experiences tailored to individual users.

Glance AI is backed by Google and is built on proprietary artificial intelligence models that integrate visualisation technology, behavioural prediction, and real-time product mapping. Instead of browsing or searching, users can upload a selfie or image and receive curated outfit suggestions rendered in hyper-realistic detail using AI-generated imagery.

The company states that Glance AI’s commerce engine draws from two decades of global shopping data and incorporates a live commerce layer that links stylised looks to products from over 400 international brands. According to Glance, the platform has been designed to respect user privacy, offering full control over personal data and requiring opt-in participation.

Glance’s founder and CEO, Naveen Tewari, described the development as a significant shift in digital retail, calling it "one of the most ambitious technological efforts" in the company's journey. “Glance AI reimagines how billions of consumers worldwide will discover, visualise and shop, replacing intent with inspiration and search with intelligent, autonomous agents,” he said.

The core technology behind Glance AI comprises three layers: a commerce intelligence model for understanding market trends, a generative AI engine for producing photorealistic visualisations based on user characteristics, and a transaction model that recommends relevant products based on predicted shopping intent.

Glance AI is designed to function across devices and platforms, including mobile lock screens, smart TVs, third-party apps, and brand websites. The company is also working on deeper integrations with Android smartphone manufacturers and telecom operators. Although the platform currently focuses on fashion, plans are in place to expand into beauty, accessories, and travel later this year.