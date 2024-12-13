Google claims Workspace users save 171 hours annually with AI

Google Workspace recently hosted its first-ever Media Summit in India. The event, themed "Bring AI to Work," highlighted how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how people work and are boosting productivity. The company also showcased some of the biggest Indian brands that are working with Google Workspace. HCL Software, Zomato, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and JK Cement are few of the names the company listed during the presentation.

The company revealed that many businesses are eager to embrace AI, with 31 per cent of company leaders anticipating significant changes within the next year.

Google claims that one of the key benefits of Workspace is its ability to save businesses valuable time and resources. The company cited a study that found that Workspace users save an average of 171 hours per year. The study also showed a 20 per cent reduction in tech support costs and an impressive 336 per cent return on investment for businesses using Workspace.



Sumedha Chakraborty, Country Head, Google Workspace, India & South Asia said “We are seeing

incredible interest in Gemini for Workspace. It’s transforming how people work by boosting the

efficiency, creativity, productivity, and security of their organizations. At Google Workspace, we

remain committed to advancing innovation while prioritizing robust security and privacy measures.

Our custom LLMs are blocking more spam and responding to threats faster than ever before,

reaffirming our commitment to innovation, productivity, and security.”

The summit also highlighted some interesting data about how people are using AI in their daily work:

Nearly 70 per cent of enterprises use "Help me write" features in Docs or Gmail that incorporate Gemini's suggestions.

Over 75 per cent of users generate images in Slides.

To help users get the most out of Gemini, Google offered some helpful tips. Clear communication is key. When giving instructions to Gemini, be sure to:

Provide context: Let Gemini know the background or relevant details for the task.

Be specific: Use natural language and full sentences to guide Gemini toward the desired outcome.

Format your output: Tell Gemini how you want the results to look.

Google experts claim that by following these tips, users can leverage the power of AI in Google Workspace to enhance their productivity, creativity, and security.