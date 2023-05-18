Google co-founder Larry Page once called Elon Musk a 'specist' for not caring about AI sentiments

Tesla CEO Elon Musk opened up about his past conversations with Google co-founder Larry Page regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and revealed a label he was given by Page. Musk recounted how he repeatedly expressed concerns about the dangers of AI to Page, only to find his warnings met with indifference.

Musk, in a discussion with CNBC's David Faber, described his long evenings of discussions with Page, where he stressed the importance of being cautious about the potential risks associated with AI. However, Musk claims that Page was mostly unconcerned about the nature of AI and displayed a 'cavalier' attitude toward its implications. Musk went on to reveal that, at the time, Google had acquired DeepMind, possessing a significant share of the world's AI talent, making it a dominant force in the field.

Musk said, "So, I used to be close friends with Larry Page and I would stay at his house and we’d have these conversations long into the evening about AI and I would be constantly urging him to be careful about the danger of AI and he just he was really not concerned about the nature of AI and was quite cavalier about it."

Musk then said that Page referred to him as a "specist" for prioritizing human consciousness over machine consciousness. Musk acknowledged the label, admitting that he indeed considered himself a "specist", firmly advocating for the preservation and advancement of human experiences.

He further added, " So and then the final straw was Larry calling me a specist for being pro-human consciousness instead of machine consciousness. I’m like, Well, yes, I guess I am I, I am a specist."

These revelations shed light on the divergent perspectives between the two influential tech figures. Musk's concerns were not limited to Page's indifference; he also expressed disappointment with the control Google had over a significant portion of the world's AI talent.

Disappointment with OpenAI

The interview unveiled Musk's pivotal role in the establishment of OpenAI, a research organization aimed at developing safe and beneficial AI. Musk highlighted his financial contributions of around $50 million to OpenAI, stating that without him, the organization would not exist today. He underscored the initial vision of OpenAI as a nonprofit, open-source endeavor to counterbalance the closed-source, profit-driven nature of Google.

Musk further expressed his concerns with OpenAI's transformation into a for-profit entity, expressing his dissatisfaction with the shift in its mission. He drew a parallel between the scenario, likening it to funding a rainforest preservation organization only to witness it transform into a lumber company, completely contradicting the original intent.

Additionally, Musk raised concerns about the governance and control of OpenAI, particularly its relationship with Microsoft. He questioned the legality and ethical implications of a nonprofit organization transferring its intellectual property to a for-profit entity. Musk's worries extended to Microsoft's potential influence over OpenAI's operations, given the rights they possess to the software and model weights necessary for running OpenAI's inference system.

Elon Musk's revelations provide an intriguing glimpse into the dynamics and contrasting perspectives within the tech industry regarding AI. His concerns about AI safety and his disappointment with the trajectory of OpenAI highlight the need for responsible governance and a careful approach to the development of artificial intelligence.

