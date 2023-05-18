'That's going to be the tension': Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the biggest challenge with AI

During an informal conversation with popular YouTuber Arun Maini, also known as "Mrwhosetheboss," Google CEO Sundar Pichai delved into a candid discussion about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on smartphones.

Pichai emphasised the democratisation of AI, stating, "You're now making this (AI) accessible to pretty much everyone in the world. I think that's good but your point about the pace of change being very fast, I think that's real. You have to give time for society to adapt to it and that's going to be the tension as we make progress here.”

His insightful remark shed light on the need to strike a balance between the rapid advancements in AI and ensuring that society has the opportunity to adapt to these changes.

Furthermore, Pichai addressed another burning question among tech enthusiasts—whether the CEO himself utilises the innovative Pixel Fold. Confirming speculations, Pichai revealed that he extensively tested the Pixel Fold and acknowledged his familiarity with the device. However, he also disclosed that the Pixel Fold is not his sole smartphone choice. Pichai uses a Pixel 7 Pro as his primary device, complemented by a Samsung Galaxy device and an iPhone for testing purposes. This eclectic mix of smartphones showcases Pichai's curiosity and commitment to exploring various technologies.

The YouTube interview featuring Sundar Pichai and Arun Maini has garnered significant attention since its upload three days ago, amassing an impressive 2.8 million views so far. The comments section reflects viewers' admiration for the interaction between the two prominent figures, with one person expressing delight in witnessing their conversation and commending Pichai's humility.

In other news, Google Bard, an AI chatbot developed by Google, was finally launched in India earlier this month. Interested users can now access the chatbot via the official Google Bard website. During Google I/O 2023, the search giant revealed its plans to make the chatbot available in over 180 countries, including India. Google Bard emerges as a direct competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT, highlighting the fierce competition in the AI chatbot space.

