Google’s next fitness tracker is coming: Fitbit Edge design and features surfaced online

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Fitbit Edge features and design

According to Android Headlines, the reported images show the Fitbit Edge with a small, rounded display that extends towards the edges. The wearable is expected to retain the familiar fitness-band form rather than adopting the larger profile of a smartwatch. It could feature buttons on both sides, while the rear is expected to house the health and fitness sensors.

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The device is likely to offer up to seven days of battery life, along with built-in GPS and an altimeter for tracking elevation. Automatic activity recognition is also expected, which could allow users to record certain workouts without manually starting a session.

On the smart features front, the Fitbit Edge is reportedly expected to support notifications and a limited number of apps, including Google Maps, YouTube Music and Find My Phone. Bluetooth connectivity is anticipated, with compatibility for both Android and iOS devices.

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The tracker could arrive in black, green and orange colour options, corresponding to Google’s Obsidian, Olive and Canyon finishes.

Fitbit Edge price and availability

Google has not announced the Fitbit Edge, so its launch date and pricing remain unconfirmed. Android Headlines reports that the device could arrive this month, potentially ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Based on earlier Fitbit Charge pricing and the Fitbit Air's $99.99 (roughly ₹9,600) starting price, the Edge is expected to fall somewhere between $149 and $199 (roughly ₹14,300). These figures are currently estimates and should not be treated as official pricing until Google confirms the product.