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Google’s next fitness tracker is coming: Fitbit Edge design and features surfaced online

Google’s next fitness tracker is coming: Fitbit Edge design and features surfaced online

Google appears ready to bring a new screen-equipped Fitbit tracker that could sit between the minimalist Fitbit Air and the more capable Pixel Watch, giving you another fitness-focused option.

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Business Today Desk
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  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 12:47 PM IST
Google’s next fitness tracker is coming: Fitbit Edge design and features surfaced onlineGoogle’s Fitbit Edge is expected to offer GPS, a display and up to seven days of battery life. (Representative image)

Google could soon expand its Fitbit lineup with a new fitness tracker that sits between a basic fitness band and a full-fledged smartwatch. According to a report by Android Headlines, the device, called the Fitbit Edge, is expected to combine a compact, fitness-focused design with features traditionally associated with smarter wearables. The reported specifications point to a display, built-in GPS, an altimeter and support for notifications, while the device could also run a limited selection of apps.

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The development comes at a time when Google has not introduced a new Fitbit Charge-series tracker since 2023. Although Google has not officially confirmed the device, the reported details suggest that the company could be preparing a more capable option for users who want fitness tracking without moving to a full smartwatch.

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Fitbit Edge features and design

According to Android Headlines, the reported images show the Fitbit Edge with a small, rounded display that extends towards the edges. The wearable is expected to retain the familiar fitness-band form rather than adopting the larger profile of a smartwatch. It could feature buttons on both sides, while the rear is expected to house the health and fitness sensors.

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The device is likely to offer up to seven days of battery life, along with built-in GPS and an altimeter for tracking elevation. Automatic activity recognition is also expected, which could allow users to record certain workouts without manually starting a session.

Google Fitbit Edge reportedly hints at a new fitness tracker with GPS, 7-day battery and app support. (Photo: Android Headlines)

On the smart features front, the Fitbit Edge is reportedly expected to support notifications and a limited number of apps, including Google Maps, YouTube Music and Find My Phone. Bluetooth connectivity is anticipated, with compatibility for both Android and iOS devices.

Must Read: Google Fitbit Air at ₹13,999: What does it offer over cheaper Noise REP and Amazfit Helio Strap?

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The tracker could arrive in black, green and orange colour options, corresponding to Google’s Obsidian, Olive and Canyon finishes.

Fitbit Edge price and availability

Google has not announced the Fitbit Edge, so its launch date and pricing remain unconfirmed. Android Headlines reports that the device could arrive this month, potentially ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Based on earlier Fitbit Charge pricing and the Fitbit Air's $99.99 (roughly ₹9,600) starting price, the Edge is expected to fall somewhere between $149 and $199 (roughly ₹14,300). These figures are currently estimates and should not be treated as official pricing until Google confirms the product.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 12:47 PM IST
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