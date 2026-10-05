Argentina’s new ‘golden passport’ scheme offers citizenship for $350,000: Here's what applicants need to know

Under the scheme, applicants can either donate $350,000 to the Argentine Treasury or buy an $800,000 government bond. Eric Major, chief executive of a Malta-based company advising the Argentine government on the programme, said most applicants would likely choose the donation option because of Argentina’s long history of debt defaults.

“This will be one more channel through which we can sell Argentina to the world,” Caputo said during the summit.

What does an Argentine passport offer?

An Argentine passport allows visa-free access to more than 140 countries, including European Union nations, Russia and China. Argentine citizens also have the right to live and work anywhere in South America under regional agreements.

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While many countries offer residency-by-investment programmes, only about a dozen have active golden passport programmes, according to Kristin Surak, a sociology professor at the London School of Economics who wrote a book on golden passports.

Such programmes have generated significant income for smaller countries, including Caribbean nations such as St Kitts and Dominica.

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Why are people seeking second passports?

Second passports have traditionally appealed to citizens of countries facing strict visa restrictions, including Russia, China and several West Asia and African nations. An increasing number of Americans are also applying for such programmes.

“Americans want a plan B,” Major said. “It’s really about a hedge, but also a worst-case scenario.”

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Argentina, which has a cumbersome tax system but is far from major global capitals, is viewed by experts less as a tax haven and more as an escape hatch. Tech billionaire Peter Thiel recently established a foothold in the country, while other millionaires see Argentina as a potential refuge from global conflicts and nuclear war.

Why are golden passports controversial?

The announcement comes as the European Union and the United States have pushed countries to tighten or shut down similar programmes over concerns that they can be exploited by tax evaders, criminals and fugitives.

Golden passport programmes have also faced criticism for giving wealthy people access to rights and privileges that are unavailable to poorer migrants.

The European Union’s Court of Justice ruled against Malta’s golden passport programme, saying citizenship, which involves a meaningful connection to a country, cannot be turned into a cash transaction. Argentina’s programme would not require applicants to spend any time in the country.

Experts have also warned that such programmes can attract people involved in money laundering or other crimes.

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“They inevitably attract some dodgy people,” said Atossa Araxia Abrahamian, a journalist who wrote a book on the sale of citizenships.

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The Argentine government said applications would undergo rigorous checks, including verification of the source of funds and criminal and reputational background checks.

Argentina would be only the second G20 country, after Turkey, to operate such a programme. The move is in line with Milei’s free-market policies.

“If you believe in free markets then you may probably believe that anything can be bought and sold,” Abrahamian said, “including your citizenship.”