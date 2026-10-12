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Google Fitbit Edge teased ahead of launch: 7-day battery, AMOLED display and expected price

Google Fitbit Edge teased ahead of launch: 7-day battery, AMOLED display and expected price

Google’s latest teaser offers a first look at its upcoming Fitbit wearable, raising expectations for its design, display, battery life, and its place in the fitness tracker market.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 11:09 AM IST
Google Fitbit Edge teased ahead of launch: 7-day battery, AMOLED display and expected priceGoogle’s Fitbit Edge is expected to offer GPS, a display and up to seven days of battery life. (Representative image)

Google's next fitness wearable could offer an alternative to both screenless fitness bands and full-fledged smartwatches, giving you another option for tracking your health. Google has shared a teaser pointing towards an October 12 announcement for a new Fitbit device, expected to be called the Fitbit Edge.

While Google has yet to confirm its complete specifications, pricing or availability, the promotional image offers an early glimpse of its design. According to an Android Headlines report, the tracker could feature an AMOLED display and a battery that lasts up to seven days, potentially making it an option for those who want more than a screenless band without switching to a smartwatch.

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Google Fitbit Edge teaser reveals design and colour options

Google Health shared a teaser on X with the message, “Get an Edge on your health. 10.12.26.” The post points to an October 12 reveal, but it doesn't say whether pre-orders or retail sales will start the same day.

The accompanying image offers a close-up look at the wearable, with what appears to be a Canyon colour finish. The tracker features a matte Champagne Gold chassis paired with a polished Champagne Gold button, as Android Headlines reports.

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According to the publication, the Fitbit Edge could also be available in Obsidian and Matte Black, Olive and Satin Pyrite, and Fog and Polished Silver colour combinations. These options reportedly follow a design approach similar to Google's Pixel Watch 5 lineup.

Fitbit Edge features, battery life and expected price

Android Headlines reports that the Fitbit Edge is expected to feature a 1.34-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. Google has not officially confirmed these specifications.

The tracker is also expected to sit between the screenless Fitbit Air and the more premium Pixel Watch 5 in Google's wearable portfolio. Its display could appeal to users who want to view information directly on their wrist without opting for a full-fledged smartwatch.

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Android Headlines estimates the Fitbit Edge could cost between $149 (roughly 14,250) and $199 (roughly ₹19,000) in the US. Google has not yet confirmed the price or availability, and the October 12 announcement is expected to provide more clarity.

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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 11:09 AM IST
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