Google I/O 2023: Android gets optimised for foldable phones, tablets with new features

At its annual developer conference, Google revealed its latest advancements in the Android operating system. These features are aimed at enhancing user experience, customization, and connectivity. The new updates will make Android more compatible with foldable phones and tablets.

App Experiences on Large Screens and Foldable Devices

More than 50 Google apps, including popular ones like Gmail, Photos, and Meet, are optimized for large screens. Google claims that the integration of apps like Spotify, Minecraft, and Disney+ on larger screens ensures a visually appealing and intuitive experience.

Google claims that several manufacturers, including Motorola, OPPO, Xiaomi, Vivo, and now Pixel, have joined the foldable market. Android will introduce smooth transitions, multi-column layouts, and tabletop mode on foldable devices to make better use of the screen real estate.

Smartwatches with Wear OS

Wear OS 3 was launched in 2021. Now, developers such as WhatsApp are investing in the platform, with their first-ever smartwatch app coming soon. Moreover, Gmail, Calendar, and other apps are expected to introduce experiences on Wear OS throughout the year.

New XR Platform in Collaboration with Samsung

Android, in partnership with Samsung, is working on a new immersive XR (Extended Reality) platform powered by Android. According to Google, this collaboration promises to offer new experiences, although further details will be shared later in the year.

