Google I/O 2024 event today: Check when, where to watch livestream, expected launches and more

The much-anticipated Google I/O 2024 is set to kick off today, May 14, 2024. The annual developer conference, which will be held both online and in-person, is expected to bring a slew of announcements and updates from the tech giant.

The event will commence with the Google keynote at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). This will be followed by the Developer keynote at 1:30 PM PT (2:00 AM IST). Both keynotes will be livestreamed, allowing developers and tech enthusiasts around the globe to tune in and discover Google’s latest innovations.

While the specific announcements are kept under wraps until the event, attendees can expect to hear about Google’s newest software features. During the event, Google is expected to bring new Android 15 features to the fore. It is also expected to announce AI-related features for all its products, including workplace apps. The event is also a platform for developers to network and build their global connections.

To watch the livestream and on-demand sessions, interested individuals are encouraged to register on the official Google I/O 2024 website. Users can also stream the event LIVE via the official Google I/O Youtube account or use the embed positioned below.

What to expect from Google I/O 2024:

1. Android 15: The latest version of Android is currently in beta and is exclusively available for testing on Pixel devices. Android 15 is not anticipated to undergo a major design overhaul but is expected to introduce new features to enhance privacy, productivity, and security. It will also introduce several new features, such as satellite connectivity, audio sharing, notification cooldown, app archiving, and partial screen sharing.



2. Gemini AI: Google is anticipated to integrate Gemini AI functionality into various applications, spanning Google Maps, Chrome, Google Workspace, Gmail, and more. Gemini may take up a more prominent role across all future Android device. Additionally, Google is set to introduce a new Pixel-exclusive virtual assistant called ‘Pixie’, powered by Gemini AI.



3. Wear OS 5 and Android TV: Google has announced a significant upgrade to its wearable operating system, Wear OS, but details about the new features remain under wraps. The session description for Wear OS 5 indicates that the updated operating system will introduce improvements to the Watch Face format, as well as guidance on building and designing for a broader range of devices.



4. Hardware announcements: While Google I/O has traditionally been focused on software announcements, the event has also seen notable hardware launches in the past. For example, last year, the company unveiled the Pixel 7a and its first-ever Pixel Fold at I/O. This year, Google has already announced the Pixel 8a, which is already on sale. However, reports suggest that Google may not introduce its Pixel Fold 2 smartphone at this year’s I/O event.

Instead, there might be a teaser for the upcoming foldable device, which is expected to launch with the Pixel 9 series in September and could be rebranded as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

