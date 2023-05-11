Google launches its first Pixel Tablet globally with 11-inch display

Google has launched its first tablet called Pixel Tablet globally today. The tablet was previewed last year at the Google I/O 2022 event. The tablet comes with Tensor G2 chipset, 11-inch display and supports charging speaker dock.

Google Pixel Tablet price

It is priced at $499 in the US and will be available in Porcelain, Hazel and Rose colour variants. It is not yet confirmed when or if Google Pixel Tablet will be launched in India.

The #PixelTablet is engineered by @Google and available for pre-order later today starting at just $499 🎉



P.S. The Charging Speaker Dock is included 😎#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/d3Mcjmv1aU — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 10, 2023

Google Pixel Tablet specs, features

Google Pixel Tablet features an 11-inch display and four built-in speakers for crisp audio. It comes with an aluminum body that has a nano-ceramic coating for grip.

It is powered by Tensor G2 chipset, the same as the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7 series. It runs on Android 13 out of the box and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

When the #PixelTablet is in #HubMode, it turns your tablet into a



🖼️ Digital photo frame

🏠 Smart home controller¹

🗣️ Voice-activated helper

📺 Shared entertainment device²

✨ And more#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/TaF7Z85BXN May 10, 2023

On Google Meet’s HD video calls, Pixel Tablet uses a feature that keeps the users in focus at all times. As per the blog post, “Pixel Tablet is the best Pixel device to edit your photos with tools like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. With the split screen function, you can use two apps on the screen at the same time. While you’re dropping a picture from Google Photos into Gmail, you can also use Assistant voice typing on Pixel Tablet.”

Multiple users? No problem ✨#PixelTablet makes switching between users easy. Quickly access your apps, content, and preferences, all while helping maintain your privacy 🔒#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/GYgeAE530W — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 10, 2023

Pixel Tablets comes with a Charging Speaker Dock that keeps the tablet charged at all times. In Google Tablet is in Hub Mode it turns into a helpful home device you can use even hands-free. Pixel Tablet is the first tablet with Chromecast built-in, so you can cast videos or music from your phone to the tablet when it’s in Hub Mode.

#PixelTablet is the first tablet with Chromecast built in 📺



Switch between your devices and pick up where you left off with just a few taps¹ ✨#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/EgGcfPnrD3 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 10, 2023

Also Read

Google launches Pixel 7a in India at Rs 39,999; check offers and features

Google I/O 2023: Search gets AI makeover with new features

Google I/O 2023: ChatGPT rival Google Bard to launch in over 180 countries