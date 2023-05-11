Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G2 chipset launched: Specs, price, features

Google has finally launched its first-ever foldable smartphone called Google Pixel Fold. The highlights of the smartphone include Tensor G2 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 48MP triple rear camera setup. The Google foldable smartphone will compete against Samsung Galaxy X Fold 4. Notably, the Pixel Fold smartphone has not been launched in India yet.

Google Pixel Fold price

Google Pixel Fold has been launched globally at a starting price of $1799 (roughly Rs 1,47,400) (12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage). It has been launched in Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants.

#PixelFold—the only foldable engineered by Google.



✨ Enjoy its durable, thin & ultra premium design

🤹 Unfold for multitasking & entertainment on its immersive display

🙌 Prop it up for hands-free photos & videos#GoogleIO



*See video & preorder today: https://t.co/6R1kbrPwN4 pic.twitter.com/3LLglSFYS7 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 10, 2023

Google Pixel Fold specifications, features

Google Pixel Fold features a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. Both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chipset, the same as the Google Pixel 7. As for storage, the smartphone offers up to 512GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM.

#PixelFold is an awesome entertainment device in your pocket ✨



Go from folded to tent mode to tabletop mode without skipping a beat—play @YouTube videos on the top half with playback controls on the bottom for an awesome leanback experience (coming fall 2023)#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/my0KgLj51C — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 10, 2023

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that offers a 48MP primary sensor, a 10.8MP telephoto lens, and a 10.8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, it comes with a 9.5MP outer front camera and an 8MP front camera.

As per the blog post, “When closed, the exterior screen lets you do all the usual tasks you’d expect from a Pixel phone — like responding to Messages, browsing Chrome or using our suite of Call Assist features, like Direct My Call, Call Screen, Hold for Me and Clear Calling.”

Wallpaper that feels alive ✨



The second you open #PixelFold, you’re greeted with a dynamic animated wallpaper activated by the hinge sensor.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/RFwwibmKMm — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 10, 2023

As for the battery, Google Pixel Fold is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery. The foldable smartphone runs on Android 13 OS out of the box. Pixel Fold has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

