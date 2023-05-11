scorecardresearch
Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G2 chipset launched: Specs, price, features

Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G2 chipset launched: Specs, price, features

Google Pixel Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone competes against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Google Pixel Fold will not launch in India. Google Pixel Fold will not launch in India.

Google has finally launched its first-ever foldable smartphone called Google Pixel Fold. The highlights of the smartphone include Tensor G2 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 48MP triple rear camera setup. The Google foldable smartphone will compete against Samsung Galaxy X Fold 4. Notably, the Pixel Fold smartphone has not been launched in India yet.  

Google Pixel Fold price

Google Pixel Fold has been launched globally at a starting price of $1799 (roughly Rs 1,47,400) (12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage). It has been launched in Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants. 

Google Pixel Fold specifications, features

Google Pixel Fold features a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. Both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G2 chipset, the same as the Google Pixel 7. As for storage, the smartphone offers up to 512GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM.

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that offers a 48MP primary sensor, a 10.8MP telephoto lens, and a 10.8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, it comes with a 9.5MP outer front camera and an 8MP front camera.

As per the blog post, “When closed, the exterior screen lets you do all the usual tasks you’d expect from a Pixel phone — like responding to Messages, browsing Chrome or using our suite of Call Assist features, like Direct My Call, Call Screen, Hold for Me and Clear Calling.”

As for the battery, Google Pixel Fold is equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery. The foldable smartphone runs on Android 13 OS out of the box. Pixel Fold has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Published on: May 11, 2023, 1:05 AM IST
