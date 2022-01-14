Google Pixel’s foldable smartphone might look like the Oppo Find N

Google has reportedly been working on a foldable smartphone for a while now, though the company is yet to share any details about it. However, the device was spotted on Geekbench recently with the codename ‘Pipit’, and the performance specifications of the smartphone suggested that it could be powered by Google’s own Tensor chip.

The second beta build of Android 12L rolled out on Wednesday and a new animation was spotted on it that suggests that Google’s foldable smartphone might look like the Oppo Find N.

The animations on the Android 12L beta build were spotted by 9to5Google and show a foldable device that looks a lot like the Oppo Find N that launched in December. The illustrations include a SIM tray at the bottom of the smartphone and a volume rocker on the right side of the device.

What these animations illustrate is slightly different from older leaks and renders that had indicated the Google Pixel foldable smartphone might look similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The latest animations show a device that has a wider display than what Samsung has offered on the latest Z Fold 3. The illustrations also suggest that the smartphone will have an aspect ratio of 8.4:9, which is closer to the Oppo Find N instead of the 22.5:18 aspect ratio we’ve seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Geekbench listing of the device features an octa-core processor. Codenamed ‘Pipit’, the smartphone had a single-core score of 4,811 on Geekbench and a multi-core score of 11,349 points. These scores are similar to what the Google Pixel 6, with the Tensor chip, had.

References to Pipit were also spotted on Google Camera APK with a 12.2MO IMX363 camera sensor. This indicates an older camera setup and not the new GN1 sensors that were used on the Google Pixel 6 series.

The report suggests that the new animations spotted on the Android 12L beta build might be removed in a future release and, for now, Google has also not mentioned anything about a foldable handset. So, it remains to be seen how this shapes up.

