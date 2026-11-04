Google tests pulling the plug on AI Mode’s front-row seat in Search

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While the official removal of AI Mode from Search has not been confirmed, but the test suggests that Google may be reconsidering whether it makes business sense to offer AI Mode in Incognito mode.

But why remove it from Incognito mode? Well, incognito browsing offers a more private experience, limiting the information available for personalised advertising and tracking. It is speculated that Google may not be seeing much value in offering AI experiences to users when it cannot track or target with ads.

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Why Google could remove AI Mode from Search?

Google’s shares reportedly suffered a record decline, wiping out around $500 billion in market value, and one of the reasons is expected to be AI Mode. During Alphabet's investor call, Google Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler reportedly acknowledged that advertising revenue associated with AI Mode was underperforming.

Must read: Google’s Search growth slips to 12%. Its fix is bringing AI ads in India and other markets

Alongside ad revenue, AI Mode is impacting the company in several other ways, with one serious concern being accuracy. According to a report by The New York Times, Google's AI Overviews provide incorrect information around 10% of the time, which translates into tens of millions of incorrect answers every hour. It is also at risk of losing its identity as the go-to search platform as chatbots are being popularized.