Google unveils AI tool to help scientists analyse research, discover new medical treatments

Google has developed an AI tool to assist biomedical scientists in their research. This tool functions as a virtual collaborator, aiding researchers in analysing vast amounts of scientific data and generating new ideas.

The AI has been tested by scientists at Stanford University and Imperial College London, and Google claims it possesses advanced reasoning skills. It is capable of processing complex scientific papers and suggesting innovative approaches to research problems.

AI is becoming increasingly prevalent in various industries, from handling customer calls to aiding lawyers with research. Following the success of AI models like ChatGPT, companies are exploring new applications for AI in professional fields, including science.

Google's AI division, DeepMind, has prioritised scientific research. Its CEO, Demis Hassabis, won a Nobel Prize in Chemistry last year for AI-related work.

In liver fibrosis research, a condition that damages the liver, Google's AI proposed potential treatments, all of which showed promising results. Google stated that the AI could enhance solutions over time, even surpassing initial proposals by human experts.

Google emphasises that this AI is designed to support scientists, not replace them. Researcher Vivek Natarajan explained that the tool would promote collaboration among scientists by accelerating research and offering new insights.

Although the findings are still in the early stages, this AI has the potential to become a crucial tool in expediting medical discoveries.