Google’s AI chatbot for Gen Z called Bubble Characters reportedly shelved

In an effort to cater to the preferences of Gen Z users, Google had been diligently working on an AI-powered mobile chatbot app called "Bubble Characters," which boasted interactive digital characters, according to exclusive information obtained by CNBC. The internal documents revealed that this endeavour was initiated in the fourth quarter of 2021, aiming to provide engaging and human-like conversations for the younger generation. However, recent reports suggest that Google has decided to "deprioritise" this project as part of an internal reorganisation, effectively halting further development.

The Bubble Characters app boasted a selection of talking digital characters that could actively participate in conversations with Gen Z users. Its unique selling point was its ability to simulate "human-level conversation," using sophisticated language models and datasets to generate realistic and interesting interactions. Although Google declined to comment on the matter, the company's internal documentation sheds light on the fascinating potential of the app.

One example showcased a cartoon-like character with a friendly voice, adeptly engaging in conversation, asking follow-up questions, and even offering relationship advice. The aim was to create a mobile chatbot experience that felt like a conversation with a close friend or confidant. Google's foray into this realm indicates its recognition of the growing importance of chatbot technology and its desire to capture the attention of Gen Z, a highly influential demographic known for its digital fluency and affinity for personalised experiences.

However, within the Assistant organisation at Google, responsible for developing virtual assistant applications and facilitating two-way conversations, the priority shifted to a rival project called Bard during the recent internal reorganisation. This shift in focus came alongside the departure of key executives. Some members of the Bubble Characters team were consequently redirected to work on Bard ahead of its anticipated launch. Although specifics regarding Bard remain undisclosed, this move suggests that Google sees significant potential in this alternative chatbot project.

Moreover, Google's AI research community has experienced some departures, with prominent researchers venturing out to establish their own chatbot companies. Notably, Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, former Google researchers, founded Character.AI, a startup dedicated to building a companion AI chatbot. Despite a relatively slow funding environment, Character.AI secured a noteworthy $150 million investment led by Andreessen Horowitz in February. This development underscores the growing interest in chatbot technology and the belief in its potential to revolutionise various industries.

