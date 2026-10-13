Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Google’s new Fitbit Edge signals a shift towards AI health coaching and longer-lasting wearables

Google’s new Fitbit Edge signals a shift towards AI health coaching and longer-lasting wearables

Google’s latest fitness tracker combines activity monitoring with personalised health guidance, introduces a repairable design, and features a dedicated special edition for basketball star Stephen Curry.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 10:03 AM IST
Google’s new Fitbit Edge signals a shift towards AI health coaching and longer-lasting wearablesGoogle Fitbit Edge features AI health coaching, 50+ workout modes and a replaceable battery. (Photo: Google)

Google has introduced the Fitbit Edge, a fitness tracker that combines AI-powered health coaching, activity tracking and a replaceable battery. As smartwatches add more features, Google is also addressing a practical concern for wearable users - how long a device can stay usable.

The Fitbit Edge is designed to last up to seven days on a single charge and is the company's first repairable fitness tracker. It also supports more than 50 workout modes and tracks several health metrics, including heart rate and sleep patterns. The device will be available in two editions, with the standard model priced below the Stephen Curry Special Edition.

Advertisement

MUST READ| Nothing OS 5.0 rolls out in India: 80+ upgrades, AI tools, new widgets and more

Features and health tracking

The Fitbit Edge features a Hybrid OLED display with 46% more viewing area than previous Fitbit trackers. Its 11.5mm-thick case is 45% lighter than the Apple Watch Series 12, according to Google. It uses recycled aluminium and supports customisable watch faces, interchangeable bands, Google Maps, media controls, and call and message notifications.

For workouts, the tracker supports more than 50 exercise modes, real-time guidance and built-in GPS. Google claims GPS tracking accuracy has improved by up to 40% compared with previous generations. It can automatically recognise and categorise up to 100 activities, while an altimeter records elevation changes.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS| Google Fitbit Air to WHOOP 5.0: Top screenless fitness bands to buy during Amazon’s 2026 GIF sale

Health monitoring includes continuous heart-rate tracking, on-wrist ECG assessments, skin-temperature measurements, sleep-stage analysis and heart-rate variability. Health Guardian tracks blood pressure and insulin-resistance trends, along with high- and low-heart-rate alerts. Google Health Coach provides personalised guidance through Google Health Premium. These features are intended for general wellness, rather than medical diagnosis.

Battery life is rated at up to seven days, with five minutes of fast charging providing a full day's battery. The tracker is water-resistant up to 50 metres and features a replaceable battery as part of its repairable design.

Google Fitbit Edge price and availability

The standard Fitbit Edge costs $179.99 (roughly ₹17,150), while the Stephen Curry Special Edition costs $219.99 (roughly ₹21,000). The special edition features rye tones and game-day orange accents. Google has not yet announced an India launch date or pricing for the Fitbit Edge. The tracker is currently available for pre-order in select international markets, with sales scheduled to begin on October 27.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more