Google’s new Fitbit Edge signals a shift towards AI health coaching and longer-lasting wearables

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Features and health tracking

The Fitbit Edge features a Hybrid OLED display with 46% more viewing area than previous Fitbit trackers. Its 11.5mm-thick case is 45% lighter than the Apple Watch Series 12, according to Google. It uses recycled aluminium and supports customisable watch faces, interchangeable bands, Google Maps, media controls, and call and message notifications.

For workouts, the tracker supports more than 50 exercise modes, real-time guidance and built-in GPS. Google claims GPS tracking accuracy has improved by up to 40% compared with previous generations. It can automatically recognise and categorise up to 100 activities, while an altimeter records elevation changes.

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Health monitoring includes continuous heart-rate tracking, on-wrist ECG assessments, skin-temperature measurements, sleep-stage analysis and heart-rate variability. Health Guardian tracks blood pressure and insulin-resistance trends, along with high- and low-heart-rate alerts. Google Health Coach provides personalised guidance through Google Health Premium. These features are intended for general wellness, rather than medical diagnosis.

Battery life is rated at up to seven days, with five minutes of fast charging providing a full day's battery. The tracker is water-resistant up to 50 metres and features a replaceable battery as part of its repairable design.

Google Fitbit Edge price and availability

The standard Fitbit Edge costs $179.99 (roughly ₹17,150), while the Stephen Curry Special Edition costs $219.99 (roughly ₹21,000). The special edition features rye tones and game-day orange accents. Google has not yet announced an India launch date or pricing for the Fitbit Edge. The tracker is currently available for pre-order in select international markets, with sales scheduled to begin on October 27.