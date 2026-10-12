Google Fitbit Air to WHOOP 5.0: Top screenless fitness bands to buy during Amazon’s 2026 GIF sale

5 screenless fitness wearables to consider

WHOOP 5.0: Priced at ₹23,990, down 17% from its MRP of ₹28,990, the WHOOP 5.0 focuses on activity, sleep, strain and recovery monitoring, alongside AI coaching and menstrual cycle insights. Its screenless design avoids smartphone notifications, while the battery lasts over 14 days. The Peak variant includes a wireless PowerPack, and a 12-month membership comes with the device. An eligible SBI credit card discount of ₹2,250 brings the price to ₹21,740.

Google Fitbit Air: The Obsidian (black) variant costs ₹14,485, down 28% from ₹19,999. It offers 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, automatic sleep and fitness tracking, personalised AI coaching and a lightweight, adjustable design. It offers up to seven days of battery life and is compatible with Android and iOS. Google Health Premium is sold separately. Prices vary by colour - Raspberry Red costs ₹15,499, Fog ₹16,499 and Lavender ₹18,699. An eligible SBI credit card discount of ₹1,250 brings the black variant to ₹13,235.

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Gabit Smart Ring: The titanium Gabit Smart Ring costs ₹13,112 and tracks heart rate, HRV, blood oxygen (SpO2), VO2 max, sleep, stress, nutrition, steps and calories. It supports over 30 workout modes, weighs 3.8 grams and offers 7–10 days of battery life. It has 50 metres of water resistance, and no subscription is required. An eligible SBI credit card discount of ₹1,250 lowers the price to ₹11,862.

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Theera Wellness Smart Band: Listed at ₹6,500, down 41% from ₹10,999, this band tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, HRV, body temperature and blood pressure. It also claims non-invasive blood glucose measurement and offers AI-powered health insights and personalised recommendations. The listing specifies IPX8 (5ATM) water resistance, over 10 days of battery life with regular use and up to 20 days on standby. It includes a one-year manufacturer warranty. A ₹300 coupon and ₹620 SBI card discount can bring the price to ₹5,580, subject to eligibility.

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Sekyo Flex Air: At ₹3,490, down 56% from ₹7,999, the Sekyo Flex Air is the most affordable option here. It offers AI-generated health reports, heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep and menstrual tracking, and over 100 sports modes. It claims up to 30 days of battery life with a two-hour magnetic charge. The band has 1 ATM water resistance and supports Android and iOS, plus call alerts, silent alarms, sedentary reminders, and camera control. An eligible SBI credit card discount of ₹349 brings the price to ₹3,141.

Before buying, consider what you want to track, how long you want the battery to last and whether you are comfortable paying for a separate membership or sizing kit. The best choice depends on your needs, not just the discount.