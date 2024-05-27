'I was just down in the dumps': Neuralink’s first human patient opens up about life before and after brain implant

Noland Arbaugh is Neuralink's first human patient and he has been at the centre of this revolutionary but still dangerous new technology. He recently shared his experience of undergoing brain-chip surgery. He revealed his journey from the beginning of his accident to the experience of being the first Neuralink patient. In a Business Insider report, he shared his perspective on the chip and how it has been useful for him.

Related Articles

Noland Arbaugh said he wasn't scared going into the surgery in January. "I was at peace with it all," Arbaugh explained, attributing his calmness to his strong faith in God. Confident that the outcome was part of a divine plan, he felt reassured. He also claimed that he had immense trust in the surgical team and nurses, describing them as "excellent people in their fields" who answered all his questions thoroughly.

He acknowledged the fact that being the first to undergo such a procedure came with significant risks, particularly the fear of brain damage. "I told my parents that if I became mentally handicapped, I wouldn't want them to take care of me anymore," Arbaugh shared, highlighting the emotional difficulty of preparing for the worst-case scenario. He rather preferred to be taken to an assisted care home.

About a month post-surgery, some wires from the implant retracted from Arbaugh's brain due to unexpected brain movement. Neuralink also made the issue public.

Arbaugh said that the initial studies suggested the brain would move about one millimeter, but in reality, it moved three millimeters. This caused the components to retract, leading to concerns about the implant's functionality. Arbaugh's immediate reaction was to suggest removing and reinserting the device, but the team decided to address the issue through software adjustments instead.

"It hurt emotionally because I thought I wasn't going to be able to use the device anymore," Arbaugh admitted. Despite the setback, he eventually bounced back. He said, "I was just down in the dumps for a few days, but I tend to roll with the punches. It took me a few days, but I came around."

Arbaugh highlighted that due to the implant he has been able to explore more avenues of interacting with people on social media, play fantasy sports, and even learn Japanese.

"I've been using it to message people on X, use Instagram, reply to emails, play fantasy sports, read comics online, and access a site I use to learn Japanese." he detailed. The device connects to his computer via Bluetooth, giving him control through a Neuralink app. However, it has its quirks. Once, Arbaugh fell asleep while using the implant, causing the cursor to move and open multiple applications on his computer.

Life-changing impact



For Arbaugh, the brain-chip implant has been transformative. As a quadriplegic since a 2016 spinal cord injury, he struggled with feelings of powerlessness. The implant has allowed him to regain a sense of control and reconnect with the world. "It's made me a better texter and more capable of interacting with people on social media," he said.



"The two-year mark after my accident was hard," he recounted, referring to the prognosis that further recovery was unlikely. Yet, he chose to focus on making incremental improvements each day. The implant has given him a renewed sense of purpose. "I feel like what I'm doing every day is going to affect people forever after this," he stated, emphasising the meaningful impact of his participation in Neuralink's research.