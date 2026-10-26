Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses $2 million worldwide in advance sales

Sacnilk’s reported advance figures show that Ramayana: Part 1 has built its $2.15 million worldwide opening-day total across multiple markets. North America has contributed over $550,000 through advance bookings for the November 4 preview screenings.

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India has emerged as the biggest market for the November 5 release with more than $1.20 million in bookings. Outside India, advance sales for November 5 have crossed $400,000. Taken together, the India and overseas opening-day bookings exceed $1.60 million, and the addition of North American preview sales takes the worldwide combined total to $2.15 million, or approximately ₹20.50 crore.

These are reported advance gross figures and remain subject to change, as more screens are expected to open bookings and additional shows may be added in the days leading up to the film’s November 5 release.

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India remains the largest contributor to the film’s opening-day advance, accounting for more than $1.20 million, as per Sacnilk. The overseas opening-day figure of over $400,000 adds further momentum to the worldwide total.

The preview bookings in North America are separate from the November 5 opening-day sales. When included, they take Ramayana: Part 1 past the $2 million mark worldwide.

Ticket Sales: Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2

Ramayana: Part 1 has shown a steady advance-booking response, nearing 1 lakh BookMyShow ticket sales in about four days after bookings opened on October 20. However, Sacnilk notes that its pace remains slower than Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which sold around 87,810 BMS tickets within just 24 hours of opening paid-preview bookings and crossed 1 lakh tickets soon after.

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In terms of first-day advance gross, Ramayana collected ₹5.44 crore, including block seats, while Dhurandhar 2 had registered over ₹10 crore during its corresponding booking period—giving the Ranveer Singh film a lead of more than 84%. Despite the slower overall pace, Ramayana has shown strong demand for premium formats, with select IMAX screenings selling out despite high ticket prices.

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With 10 days still left before its November 5 release, the advance trend gives Ramayana: Part 1 a strong pre-release position. Sacnilk describes the worldwide opening-day advance as "solid", while noting that the final box-office outcome will depend on how bookings grow closer to release.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Yash and Sai Pallavi. Its advance sales are being closely watched as an early indicator of its opening-day performance across domestic and international markets.